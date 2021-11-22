Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of November 21st, the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 1,102. Salzburg (1,758) has the highest incidence, followed by Upper Austria (1,689), while Styria (749) and Vienna (661) have the lowest rates but are still classed as “very high risk” by Austria’s Corona Commission.

A total of 173,541 people in Austria were currently positive for Covid-19 on November 21st, with 2,958 people being treated for the disease in hospital, according to AGES. A total of 533 Covid patients are currently in intensive care

A total of 6,223,037 people (69.7 percent of the total population, and 78.8 percent of the population eligible for vaccination) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 5,891,935 (66 percent) have received two doses as of November 20th.

Monday, November 22nd

As of midnight, Austria is back under a national lockdown for the entire population. This means it is now only possible to leave your home for essential purposes including buying food, seeking healthcare, and exercise.

Vienna is opening up another 50,400 Covid vaccination appointments for children aged between five and 11 after the first 9,400 slots were booked up in the first 48 hours.

New entry rules come into force for Austria today. Proof of 2.5G instead of 3G will be required for entry from abroad, except for regular commuters.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.