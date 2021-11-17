Travel: Austria tightens Covid entry rules

No changes have been made to the countries defined as “low incidence” (most EU countries and around 10 others), but the changes instead relate to how you show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.

Antigen tests no longer accepted

Austria on Tuesday evening updated its entry regulations, meaning that proof of 2.5G instead of 3G will be required for entry from abroad — in other words, antigen tests lose their validity.

This change comes into effect from November 22nd.

Exceptions and changes for certain types of travellers

The 3G rule continues to apply for commuters, people travelling to Austria for work or university, as well as those travelling for family reasons or to visit a partner.

But for these groups there are also changes in test validity. PCR tests will now be valid for 72 hours rather than seven days and antigen tests for 24 hours rather than 48.

Rules for children

Austria’s so-called “Ninja Pass” or school test passes are considered as proof of low epidemiological risk. Because these are only carried out on weekdays, different rules apply for the timing, and children can travel on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the week that the test was carried out, as long as the tests were carried out at the legally required testing intervals.

Vaccine validity

Vaccination proof will only be considered valid for 270 days after the second dose (or after the first dose, if the person also has proof of previous recovery from Covid-19) rather than 360 days. This comes into effect from December 6th. This change brings the vaccine proof rules for entry more in line with those being used domestically for the 2G rule.

There are still some differences between the requirements for vaccines used to enter the country and those used domestically at 2G venues.

For example, a single shot of Johnson & Johnson will no longer be considered valid for domestic 2G proof as of January 3rd, with people requiring a booster of an mRNA vaccine, but in order to enter Austria, a single dose of Johnson & Johnson is considered valid for 270 days from the 21st day after the vaccination.