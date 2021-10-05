From sunshine to snow: A week of cold weather forecast in Austria

The message from the weather forecast for Austria this week is to pull out your winter coat and get ready for a blast of colder weather as autumn finally makes an appearance.

After an Indian Summer throughout most of September and a warm start to October that saw a low of 20.4 degrees on Sunday night, the warmth is set to give way to a mix of fog, rain, low temperatures and even snow.

From a southern Föhn to rain

On Sunday, a southern Föhn kept temperatures in the mid to high 20s in the Alps but by Monday afternoon the weather was cooling down and rain had set in.

In the Danube and lowlands region, Monday morning started with fog before giving way to some sunshine.

On Tuesday, most parts of Austria will start with rain, particularly in the west and south of the country, with heavy rain predicted for East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia. There could even be thunderstorms in these regions.

However, the sunshine is forecast to make an appearance in the east of the country once the fog has dissolved, although rain could arrive later in the day.

Rain is also forecast on Tuesday afternoon for Upper Austria and Upper Styria.

In the Alps, there could be a final blast of the southern Föhn on Tuesday afternoon with temperatures ranging from 13 to 26 degrees, and strong to stormy south-easterly winds in the eastern flatlands.

A blast of colder weather

On Wednesday the weather changes and the forecast is wet and gloomy with lower temperatures.

In the northern Alps snow is expected down to the low mountain ranges and temperatures will range from seven to 17 degrees. The mildest weather is forecast for the south east.

On Thursday, there will be a high of 15 degrees with heavy rain forecast in the mountains and the south east, but the entire country should expect rain at some point. In the northern Alps there will be snow above 1200 to 1500m.

More rain and cloud cover is forecast for Friday, especially from Tyrol to Burgenland, although it could brighten up in the far west and north. Temperatures on Friday will range between eight and 15 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, brighter weather is forecast for most of Austria, but temperatures will be more autumnal with highs in the mid teens.

