Working in Austria roundup: How good is the post-Covid job market?

Will the 3G rule be introduced in the workplace?

As other countries around Europe bring in measures to encourage more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Austria is now mulling whether to implement 3G rules in the workplace.

The 3G rule means people have to prove they are vaccinated, recovered or tested negative for the virus to enter certain places, like cafes, bars, restaurants and events.

But what is the likelihood of a 3G rule in the workplace in Austria?

According to Vienna Online, the Austrian Federation of Trade Union has a positive view of the suggestion after the announcement of similar measures in Italy increased the vaccination rate there.

From October 15 in Italy, all workplaces will have to implement the 3G rule.

In Austria, talks are currently ongoing between the social partners and the trade union federation, and the Ministry of Health is reported to be open to expanding 3G to the workplace.

The measures being discussed would include all workplaces, not just offices.

There are also calls for a nationwide antibody study to determine the effectiveness of immunity against Covid-19.

Metal workers demand pay rise

The metal technology industry is calling for a 4.5 percent pay rise, as well as an increase in the apprenticeship and night work allowance.

Rainer Wimmer from the PRO-GE union argues that the industry is in an “exceptionally good situation” with full order books and an increase in productivity of 3.3 percent.

Wimmer also referenced “horrendous inflation” as a reason for demanding a pay rise.

In Austria, there are around 80,000 employees in the metal technology industry, including 8,000 apprentices.

Apprentices currently earn a monthly salary of €749 in the first year. In the electronics industry it is €914 and in the chemical industry it is €993.

Unions are calling for apprenticeship salaries to be raised to €1,000 in the first year, €1,300 in the second year, €1,600 in the third and €2,000 in the fourth year.

Austria has a high level of long-term unemployment

General unemployment in Austria is now back to pre-pandemic levels but long-term unemployment is still above average – especially when compared with Scandinavian countries.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), twelve to 17 percent of unemployed people in Scandinavia have been without a job for more than a year.

However, in Austria the figure is 24 percent.

One reason for the difference in long-term unemployed figures is that more people in Austria have “company-specific skills”, according to an article in Der Standard.

Whereas in Scandinavian countries, there is a stronger emphasis on transferable skills and general “know-how”.

Fewer people on Kurzarbeit than expected

In Austria, there are fewer people on Kurzarbeit (short-time work) than previously expected.

There are currently 52,056 people registered for Kurzarbeit but experts had expected around 120,000 people.

There are also fewer people in general unemployment with around 339,000 people out of work in Austria. This is around 7,000 less than a week ago.

Kurzarbeit was introduced as a protective measure against the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. It allows people to keep their jobs but work fewer hours, with the state paying a percentage of the salary.

