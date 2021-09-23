Working in Austria roundup: How good is the post-Covid job market?

<p><b>Will the 3G rule be introduced in the workplace?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As other countries around Europe bring in measures to encourage more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Austria is now mulling whether to implement 3G rules in the workplace.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 3G rule means people have to prove they are vaccinated, recovered or tested negative for the virus to enter certain places, like cafes, bars, restaurants and events.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But what is the likelihood of a 3G rule in the workplace in Austria?</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to </span><a href="https://www.vienna.at/3g-in-der-arbeit-soll-impfmuffel-zur-impfung-bewegen/7131621"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Vienna Online</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the Austrian Federation of Trade Union has a positive view of the suggestion after the announcement of similar measures in Italy increased the vaccination rate there. </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210922/austria-considers-3g-rule-for-workplaces/"><strong>READ MORE: Will Austria require the Covid green pass in workplaces? </strong></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From October 15 in Italy, all workplaces will have to implement the 3G rule.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In Austria, talks are currently ongoing between the social partners and the trade union federation, and the Ministry of Health is reported to be open to expanding 3G to the workplace.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The measures being discussed would include all workplaces, not just offices.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There are also calls for a nationwide antibody study to determine the effectiveness of immunity against Covid-19.</span></p><p><strong>Metal workers demand pay rise</strong></p><p>The metal technology industry is <a href="https://orf.at/stories/3229639/">calling for a 4.5 percent pay rise</a>, as well as an increase in the apprenticeship and night work allowance.</p><p>Rainer Wimmer from the PRO-GE union argues that the industry is in an <span>"exceptionally good situation" with full order books and an increase in productivity of 3.3 percent.</span></p><p>Wimmer also referenced "horrendous inflation" as a reason for demanding a pay rise.</p><p>In Austria, there are around 80,000 employees in the metal technology industry, including 8,000 apprentices.</p><p>Apprentices currently earn a monthly salary of €749 in the first year. In the electronics industry it is €914 and in the chemical industry it is €993.</p><p>Unions are calling for apprenticeship salaries to be raised to €1,000 <span>in the first year, €1,300 in the second year, €1,600 in the third and €2,000 in the fourth year.</span></p><p><b>Austria has a high level of long-term unemployment</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">General unemployment in Austria is now back to pre-pandemic levels but long-term unemployment is still above average – especially when compared with Scandinavian countries.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), twelve to 17 percent of unemployed people in Scandinavia have been without a job for more than a year. </span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210819/how-to-find-a-job-in-winter-sports-in-austria/">How to find a job in winter sports in Austria</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, in Austria the figure is 24 percent.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">One reason for the difference in long-term unemployed figures is that more people in Austria have “company-specific skills”, according to </span><a href="https://www.derstandard.at/story/2000129805430/oesterreich-hat-ueberdurchschnittlich-viele-langzeitarbeitslose"><span style="font-weight: 400;">an article in Der Standard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Whereas in Scandinavian countries, there is a stronger emphasis on transferable skills and general “know-how”.</span></p><p><b>Fewer people on Kurzarbeit than expected</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In Austria, there are fewer people on Kurzarbeit (short-time work) than previously expected.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There are currently </span><a href="https://kurier.at/mehr-platz/in-oesterreich-sind-mehr-als-50000-menschen-in-kurz-arbeit/401728026"><span style="font-weight: 400;">52,056 people registered for Kurzarbeit</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> but experts had expected around 120,000 people.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There are also fewer people in general unemployment with around 339,000 people out of work in Austria. This is around 7,000 less than a week ago.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kurzarbeit was introduced as a protective measure against the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. It allows people to keep their jobs but work fewer hours, with the state paying a percentage of the salary.
