Unemployment benefits in Austria: Who is eligible and how much can you get?

General unemployment in Austria is now back to pre-pandemic levels but long-term unemployment is still above average – especially when compared with Scandinavian countries.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), twelve to 17 percent of unemployed people in Scandinavia have been without a job for more than a year.

However, in Austria the figure is 24 percent.

One reason for the difference in long-term unemployed figures is that more people in Austria have “company-specific skills”, according to an article in Der Standard.

Whereas in Scandinavian countries, there is a stronger emphasis on transferable skills and general “know-how”.

As unemployment continues to be a topic of discussion, how do unemployment benefits work in Austria? And how much money can you get?

Here’s what you need to know.

Unemployment benefits in Austria

In Austria, unemployment benefit is called Arbeitslosengeld (literally ‘unemployment money’) and is available for people who lose their job or enter a period of unemployment.

It is for people that are registered as unemployed with the Austrian Public Employment Service (AMS) and who are ready to work at least 20 hours per week once a job has been found.

Then there is an additional benefit called Notstandshilfe, which is essentially a form of emergency financial assistance in case unemployment benefits run out.

However, certain conditions have to be met, such as being able and willing to work, already registered as unemployed with the AMS and being ready to be placed on the job market.

To be eligible for Notstandshilfe, an application must be submitted no later than five years after unemployment benefits have ended.

Some people may also be eligible for a family allowance, depending on their situation.

Who is eligible for unemployment benefits?

To be eligible for unemployment benefits in Austria, you must have been in employment for 52 weeks out of the past two years.

For people applying for unemployment benefits for the second time or more, a record of being in employment for 28 weeks in the past year is enough to become eligible.

Similarly, for people aged 25 and under, 26 weeks of work in the past year is sufficient.

Self-employed people are entitled to unemployment benefits but only under certain conditions and the AMS doesn’t provide examples. Instead, people are urged to contact the AMS with any questions.

However, self-employed people can take out voluntary unemployment insurance through the organisation of social insurance for self-employed people (Sozialversicherung der Selbständigen), known as SVS.

Voluntary unemployment insurance is an additional financial contribution on top of the standard health and social insurance payments that are compulsory for self-employed people.

How much money can be claimed in unemployment benefits?

In Austria, the amount of unemployment benefits that a person can receive depends on whether they are eligible just for the basic amount or for the additional allowances as well.

In fact, the AMS even has a note on its website that states the basic amount can be difficult to calculate.

To simplify it though, in most cases the benefit is determined by the amount of monthly social insurance contributions made by an individual.

In certain cases, a supplement might be added if the basic amount is lower than the compensation allowance target. This is currently set at €1,000.48 per month.

There is also a maximum limit, which means unemployment benefits can’t exceed 60 percent of your net income (for people not entitled to family allowances).

Who is eligible for a family allowance?

The family allowance is paid on top of the standard unemployment benefits and is typically for people with children that are considered dependents, including step-children, foster children and grandchildren.

The family allowance might also be paid if the claimant has a spouse or partner with little or no income.

How to claim unemployment benefits in Austria

The first step to claiming unemployment benefits in Austria is to register as unemployed with the AMS. Then you can submit an application to make a claim.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, applications should be submitted via an eAMS account, which is an online portal of the AMS. Registration for an eAMS account can be found here.

For anyone unsure about this process, the AMS can be contacted by phone or email. The AMS team will then send out an application form for unemployment benefits by post.

At this time, the AMS is advising people not to visit branches in person.

How does Austria compare with other countries?

In the UK, there is a ‘new style’ Job Seeker’s Allowance (JSA) to support people that unexpectedly find themselves out of work. The amount received depends on the age.

For example, people aged up to 24 will receive up to £59.40 per week and those aged 25 and over will receive a maximum of £74.70 a week.

Then there is Universal Credit, which some people can receive at the same time as JSA, if they are eligible.

For people under the age of 25, the standard monthly allowance is £344 (for singles) and £490.60 for a couple. For single people aged over 25, the amount is £411.51 and for a couple it is £596.58.

In Germany, unemployment benefits are based on the average weekly pay in the 12 months before becoming unemployed.

The benefit is calculated at 60 percent of the salary, or 67 percent for people with children.

Useful websites

Austrian Public Employment Service (AMS)

Social Insurance for Self-Employed People (SVS)

Useful vocabulary

Arbeitslosengeld – unemployment benefits

Notstandshilfe – emergency assistance (financial)

Sozialversicherung – social insurance

Familienzuschlag – family allowance