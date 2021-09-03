How to become an Austrian citizen through marriage

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Marrying someone from another country is romantic and exciting but it can result in extensive paperwork and tough decisions about where to live.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In Austria, it is possible to become a citizen (or naturalise) through marriage - as long as you jump through a few hoops first. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Here’s what you need to know.</span></p><p><b>Become a resident in Austria first</b></p><p>The first step to becoming a citizen in Austria is to become a resident.</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is because citizenship usually follows a period of living in the country as a resident.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you are the spouse or registered partner of an Austrian, EEA or Swiss citizen, you can apply to live in Austria.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This involves registering your Right of Residence Under EU Law, known as the Anmeldebescheinigung. The paperwork has to be filed at the local authority within four months of arriving in the country.</span></p><p><strong>FOR MEMBERS: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210325/compare-which-european-countries-have-the-toughest-rules-for-gaining-citizenship/">Which European countries have the toughest rules for gaining citizenship?</a> </strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">EU or EEA citizens will then gain the right to continuous residence in Austria after five years.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Non-EU or EEA citizens can request a residence card (Aufenthaltskarte) under the </span><a href="https://www.migration.gv.at/en/types-of-immigration/permanent-immigration/family-reunification/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Family Member category</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><b>Citizenship through marriage</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To be eligible for citizenship, applicants have to live in Austria for at least ten years (or six years for EEA nationals), with five years as a permanent resident.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, if applying for </span><a href="https://www.bmeia.gv.at/en/oeb-abu-dhabi/service-for-citizens/passport-documents/certificate-of-austrian-citizenship/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">citizenship through marriage</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the requirement is six years of continuous residence with five years of marriage in the same Austrian household as their spouse.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Applying for naturalisation through marriage from abroad is not an option. </span></p><p><b>Applicants have to give up original citizenship</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Citizenship in Austria is notoriously difficult to gain - even through marriage - and one of the biggest barriers is the requirement to give up original citizenship.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this year, Raquel Macho, 52, an office manager and people partner from Solihull, UK, told The Local about her decision to apply for Austrian citizenship. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Raquel, who lives in Leonding, Upper Austria, said: “Brexit was the decider for me as I want to remain an EU citizen like my husband and two children and not have to worry about problems with movement within the EU in the future.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“It took me a long while to reach the decision to apply but now I realise that I will always have British blood running through my veins and I will always cherish my roots.”</span></p><p><b>Requirements for naturalisation</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To become naturalised in Austria through marriage, there is paperwork to complete and fees to be paid.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, the documents required for the application are decided on a case-by-case basis through personal interviews.</span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210616/what-makes-austrian-citizenship-so-hard-to-get/">What makes Austrian citizenship so hard to get?</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Examples of documentation include a CV, passport-size photo, birth certificate, marriage certificate, degree certificate, Austrian residency documents, proof of income from the past three years and proof of social insurance.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Documents that are not in German have to be translated by a certified translator.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Additionally, applicants need to have German language skills at level B1 and pass the Integration Test with the </span><a href="https://www.integrationsfonds.at/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF)</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For people that speak German at Level B2 or higher (and have an official certificate), the Integration Test is not required.</span></p><p>The cost of applying for citizenship in Austria typically runs into thousands of Euros and it can be a time consuming process.</p><p><b>What benefits does Austrian citizenship bring?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With Austrian citizenship, successful applicants get free access to the labour market, conditions of employment, social security, tax benefits and access to study grants. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Keep in mind however that many of these will have already been available to permanent residents. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">They will also be eligible for an EU passport and the right to vote in elections.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Plus, unlike residency there is no need to renew a residence permit card every five years.</span></p><p><strong>READ MORE:<a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210310/whats-the-difference-between-permanent-residency-and-citizenship-in-austria/"> What’s the difference between permanent residency and citizenship in Austria?</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Another added bonus is having the same rights as Austrians when buying property and having freedom of movement within the EU bloc.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">People with citizenship also describe having a </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20201218/the-pros-and-cons-of-obtaining-austrian-citizenship/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">stronger sense of belonging</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in their chosen country.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Another consideration for men under the age of 35 is that becoming an Austrian citizen means completing six months of compulsory military service, or nine months of civilian service.</span></p><p><b>Useful links</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For more information about applying for Austrian citizenship, the following websites are useful resources.</span></p><p><a href="https://www.wien.gv.at/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">City of Vienna</span></a></p><p><a href="https://www.bmeia.gv.at/en/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs</span></a></p><p><a href="https://www.migration.gv.at/en/welcome/?no_cache=1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Living and working in Austria</span></a></p><p><a href="https://www.staatsbuergerschaft.gv.at/index.php?id=3/index.php?id=3#&panel1-1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Preparation for the Austrian citizenship test</span></a></p>
