Damage and devastation in several states as Austria’s summer of wild weather continues

Storms and flooding were seen in Salzburg, Upper Austria, Tyrol, Lower Austria and Styria.

Derzeit reicht eine #Gewitter-Linie vom Grazer Bergland bis in den Süden Wiens und verlagert sich nach Ost/Südost. In den kommenden Stunden muss man somit besonders von Unterkärnten bis ins Burgenland mit lokalen Unwettern rechnen. Details im Liveticker: https://t.co/LRQApjaKlj https://t.co/BZDrc0KWzm — uwz.at (@uwz_at) August 16, 2021

In Salzburg, a landslide engulfed a train, while 70 people were stuck in their cars between two mudslides on the road between St. Johann and Wagrain.

In Dienten im Pinzgau, a mudslide hit a bus injuring three people, one of them seriously.

Die kräftigsten #Gewitter sind derzeit in Kärnten und im Burgenland unterwegs. Besonders in der Süd- und Oststeiermark besteht in den nächsten Stunden weiterhin Unwettergefahr!

Wir halten euch hier weiterhin auf dem Laufenden:https://t.co/2zQSj4peUs pic.twitter.com/Bb0CEdOxL0 — uwz.at (@uwz_at) August 16, 2021

In Upper Austria, more than 1,500 emergency services were called to more than 500 incidents throughout the night from Gmunden am Traunsee to Wolfern in the Steyr-Land region.

Streets were flooded, manhole covers blown off and cellars were completely inundated by the rain.

The following video, from Austria’s Kronen Zeitung newspaper, shows the extent of the damage.

In Tyrol, two fires were started due to lightning, while storm debris was found across the region on Tuesday morning.

A family vacationing in the Tyrolean Zillertal region got caught in a thunderstorm while hiking and were forced to take refuge in a hunting lodge, Kronen Zeitung reports.

The family were rescued by emergency services who needed to travel to the lodge on foot as they were unable to access it using an emergency vehicle.

“Due to the thunderstorm and the heavy rain, the access road to the hunting lodge broke away, which made the rescue even more difficult,” the police said on Tuesday morning.

Fortunately, the coming days will bring some respite for Austria, with dry weather predicted for much of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This summer has been one of the more catastrophic in recent memory in Austria, with flooding seen in several regions across the country.

