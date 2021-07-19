How the New Danube protects Vienna from catastrophic floods

<p class="p1">While rivers burst their banks across the country and several areas were hard hit, Vienna managed to escape the worst.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">On Sunday and Monday, the Danube (Donau) river flowed over its banks, but instead of flooding Vienna’s historic streets, it flowed into the New Danube - the channel built in the 1970s to protect the city of Vienna.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>https://twitter.com/krieghofer/status/1416979964738605060</p><p class="p1">“The "New Danube" is flooded so that the Danube does not overflow in Vienna.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span>The New Danube and the Danube Island were built in the 1970s for this purpose.”</p><p class="p1">While a number of basements were flooded and nightclub U4 was inundated and needed to be shut down, the majority of the city avoided a major catastrophe.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What is the New Danube?</strong></p><p class="p1">The New Danube is a side channel built into the Danube river. The design of the channel was made in 1969, with construction taking place from 1972 to 1988.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Donauinsel (Danube Island) is 21 kilometres long and now sits in the middle of the two waterways and was constructed from rocks and dirt dredged out of the river.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The International Knowledge Centre for Engineering Sciences and Technology <a href="https://icity.ikcest.org/city/project/137" target="_blank" rel="noopener">reports</a> that few areas of the city were protected from large floods.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“Vienna was over many centuries subject to severe flooding. Only the very oldest parts of town, where the roman fort was once established were flood free.”</p><p class="p1">Catastrophic flooding events took place in 1897 and 1899, which led to smaller scale changes to try and reduce damage.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The idea for the channel gained momentum after 1954, when another catastrophic flood hit Vienna and authorities realised that a more drastic change was needed to properly protect the city from flooding.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>How does it work?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">At the entrance to the New Danube channel, there is an openable weir which stops water from the Danube from entering.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In normal times, the weir seals off the channel which makes it perfect for swimming and other water activities, while facilities were built on the land to allow for volleyball,<span class="Apple-converted-space"> skating, jogging and other activities. </span></p><p class="p1">Up to 300,000 people can use the area each day.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-647540" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Anfang_Donauinsel.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>The entrance weir to the Donau Canal. Photo By User:My Friend - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0. </em></div><p class="p1">The weir is so popular some people use it to commute to work, <a href="https://outdoorswimmer.com/destination-focus/vienna">giving it the nickname</a> “the autobahn for swimmers”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">When the water level rises in the main river, the gates are released to reduce pressure on the main part of the river and allow water into the channel.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As has happened in 2021 with the high water levels, this will usually mean swimming, boating and other water activities are banned in the channel.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">There are two other weirs further down in the channel which help to regulate water level during non-flood periods.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
Member comments