Six ways you might be annoying your neighbours (and not realising it) in Austria

It’s always a good idea to get to know the neighbours – especially when living in a new country.

Not only does it display good manners, but it also shows a willingness to embrace the new culture and integrate with the locals.

Some people tell us they’ve found it difficult to get along with the neighbours when moving to Austria.

But while Austrians can be direct and sometimes curt, their frostiness could also be because you are breaking some unwritten rules.

Here are six ways you might be annoying your neighbours – and how to fix it.

Not introducing yourself

First things first – if you’re the new person on the street or in an apartment building, it’s up to you to make the first move.

Thankfully, this isn’t as scary or intimidating as it sounds, and most Austrians will expect it.

The best way is to simply knock on the door, start a polite conversation by introducing yourself and share details about where you’re from and where you live (e.g. which house or apartment).

You can say that you wanted to say hello in case you bump into each other on the street or in the hallway. It’s polite and helps to avoid any awkward conversations later on.

Plus, you can use it as an opportunity to ask questions about the local area and get some insider tips about where to go and what to do.

However, there’s no need to take sweets or food for the new neighbours. Just yourself and a smile will do.

Sharing is caring

If you grow vegetables in a garden on a balcony, it’s always nice to ask your neighbours if they would like some.

Sharing food is a friendly move and a great way to build a sense of community. It’s an easy ice-breaker with the neighbours and it stops unused food from going to waste.

And you never know, you might get some home-grown produce back in return.

Sunday, noisy Sunday

Sunday is observed as a day of rest in Austria – and it is taken very seriously.

This means no mowing the lawn, hammering nails into a wall or blaring loud music out of speakers in the garden.

In other countries like the UK, New Zealand or Australia, this is not usually the case and doing some gardening or DIY on a Sunday is totally acceptable.

But in Austria it’s a rule that’s observed nationwide – so expect unhappy neighbours if you break it.

Think of it this way – you wouldn’t make a lot of noise after 10pm, so until Monday morning at 7am, act like it’s midnight on a Saturday.

Not saying hello

Good manners and a friendly nature are appreciated in Austria.

Saying “Hallo”, or “Servus”, to neighbours is expected and helps to build up a polite rapport with the people you live next to.

However, there are other greetings to be aware of, like “Grüß Gott” (God bless you) or “Griaß di” (greetings), and using these local terms will earn you extra brownie points with the neighbours.

Don’t be shy – introduce yourself to your neighbours. Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

It’s rude to stare? Not in Austria…

Staring isn’t considered rude in Austria, which can be hard to get used to if you’re from a country where staring is actually very rude.

So, if you’re the new kid on the block, you should expect some staring as the neighbours try to get a glimpse of who has moved in.

But instead of being offended, use it as an opportunity to say hello and introduce yourself instead.

Communication is key – especially regarding parties or noise

If you’re planning a big party or having building work done on your house, then it’s nice to let the neighbours know – especially if it’s going to be loud.

No one likes to be woken up by a drill in the morning, or kept awake by loud music at night, but most people will be understanding if they’ve been informed in advance.

The best way to do this is to knock on your neighbours door and have a quick chat, or even invite them if you’re having a party.

