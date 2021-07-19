EXPLAINED: What is Austria’s Covid-19 immunity card and how do I get it?

<p>The digital version of the immunity card, nicknamed ‘green pass’ after a similar idea in Israel, will be introduced in early June. </p><p>It will be based on a QR code and can either be printed or carried on your mobile phone or similar device. </p><p>Here's what you need to know. </p><p class="p1"><strong>What is the digital immunity card?</strong></p><p class="p1">The card will allow special privileges for people who have been fully vaccinated, as well as those who have had the virus recently and who have tested negative.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>In effect, it is a uniform digitalisation of the existing 3G Rule, which has been in place since May 19th. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210519/3g-rule-how-do-prove-you-have-been-vaccinated-tested-or-recovered-from-covid-in-austria/"><strong>‘3G Rule’: How to prove you have been vaccinated, tested or recovered from Covid in Austria</strong></a></p><p class="p1">While the project has also been in development at a European level, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is one of its major advocates.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><strong>But wait, is this green pass the same as the immunity card? </strong></p><p>Yes. The Austrian government and the Austrian media have used a number of different terms to describe the pass, including green pass, Covid-19 pass, Covid passport, coronavirus immunity passport and immunity card, among others. </p><p>These terms along with a range of others have been used in the international media. </p><p>While the cards will have two components - both domestic and international - when they are introduced fully, there is in effect one card or pass which will signify your immunity and will allow you to do a range of things including visiting restaurants and travelling. </p><p class="p1"><b>Digital card to be introduced in early June</b></p><p>Austria's Covid digital green pass using a QR code is set to be approved on Tuesday, June 8th, and will be implemented by June 11th. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210604/austria-bars-and-restaurants-face-e3600-fines-for-not-checking-tests/"><strong>READ MORE: Bars and restaurants face €3,600 fines for not checking tests</strong></a></p><p>Currently, people can show their immunity through paper documentation, but as of this week will be able to do so via the immunity card. </p><p>The green pass will not be compulsory, <a href="https://www.sozialministerium.at/Informationen-zum-Coronavirus/Coronavirus---Haeufig-gestellte-Fragen/FAQ-Gruener-Pass.html">the Austrian government has confirmed</a>. </p><p><strong>Immunised people not included in pass initially</strong></p><p>To start with, the pass initially <a href="https://derstandard.at/permalink/rc/1000231571/context?ref=live_red_content">did not include</a> an option for vaccinated people, however this has since changed. </p><p>As of July 1st, vaccinated people are included in the framework, along with those who have recovered from the virus and those who have tested negative. </p><p><strong>When will it be introduced at a European level? </strong></p><p>The Ministry also confirmed the digital green pass will be valid across the EU from July 1st.</p><p>This will enable travel in EU countries and will need to be shown at the border.</p><p>In addition, it may also allow for certain domestic privileges in other countries in a manner similar to that in Austria. </p><p><a href="https://www.sozialministerium.at/Informationen-zum-Coronavirus/Coronavirus---Haeufig-gestellte-Fragen/FAQ-Gruener-Pass.html">The Austrian government says</a> it expects the green pass to be valid for international travel "only for the duration of the pandemic", i.e. that it will not become a permanent requirement. </p><p><strong>How do I get it?</strong></p><p>The first step will be to find a way to show immunity, i.e. through vaccination, recovery or a negative test. In each case, you will be issued with a certificate or some form of paperwork that confirms your immunity. </p><p>More information on getting that proof can be found <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210519/3g-rule-how-do-prove-you-have-been-vaccinated-tested-or-recovered-from-covid-in-austria/">at this link</a>. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210706/how-foreign-residents-in-austria-are-struggling-to-get-a-covid-19-immunity-pass/"><strong>READ MORE: How foreign residents in Austria are struggling to get a Covid-19 immunity pass</strong></a></p><p>Once you have proof of immunity, you can access your green pass using a mobile phone signature or citizen card. These are available at <a href="http://www.gesundheit.gv.at">www.gesundheit.gv.at</a>.</p><p>You can activate your citizen card or mobile phone signature by visiting <a href="https://finanzonline.bmf.gv.at/fon/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">FinanzOnline at this link</a>. </p><p>Select 'Bürgerkarte/Handy-Signature aktivieren' (activate citizen card/mobile phone signature) and you will receive a letter of approval in the mail in the coming days. </p><p>In order to get the Handysignature, you will need to have an Austrian mobile phone number. </p><p>In Vienna, the government has set up a way of getting the pass without a Handysignature, which can be viewed at the following link. </p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210705/how-to-get-austrias-green-pass-without-a-handysignature-in-vienna/"><strong>READ MORE: How to get Austria’s green pass without a ‘Handysignature’ in Vienna</strong></a></p><p>The next step is to download the app, from which you can scan your evidence of vaccination, recovery or a negative test. </p><p>The Grüner Pass app can be used offline, thereby allowing for it to be scanned when travelling or when data/wifi is not available. </p><p>The app is now available via <a href="https://apps.apple.com/at/app/gr%C3%BCner-pass/id1574155774" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Apple’s App Store</a> and <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=at.gv.brz.wallet" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Google’s Play Store</a> , as well as the <a href="https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C104486139" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Huawei App Gallery</a>.</p><p><strong>What data is stored in the app?</strong></p><p>One concern among readers has been the amount of information which is stored on the app - and whether this is available to those who scan it. </p><p>Firstly, all relevant information is stored in the app itself - i.e. it is not stored in a centralised fashion or available on the cloud. This means it cannot be hacked or made widely available. </p><p>The app itself stores the person's first and last names, their vaccination status and information about the vaccine they received, along with a QR code which can be used as part of the EU's travel pass system. </p><p><strong>What about those checking the app? </strong></p><p>In order to make it easier to carry out checks, the Austrian government has set up a website to help bar and restaurant owners. </p><p>Known as <a href="https://greencheck.gv.at/">GreenCheck</a>, it can be downloaded to mobile phones and tablets. All that is needed is that they have a functional camera. </p><p>The GreenCheck app can then check people's Grüner Pass apps to see if they are compliant. </p><p>The app does not transmit any personal data, or information about the vaccine they had (or whether they are recovered or have tested negative). </p><p>In addition, the GreenCheck app can be used offline, making it easier for venue owners to carry out the checks if there is no wifi/data connection. </p><p>The app <a href="https://kurier.at/politik/inland/ministerium-stellt-app-fuer-gruenen-pass-zur-verfuegung/401431897">was developed by</a> Austria's Federal Computing Centre (BEZ) under the legal framework established for the green pass. </p><p><strong>How do I get an e-card or a social security number in order to get the green pass? </strong></p><p>Some readers have reported difficulties getting the green pass without an e-card or a social security number. </p><p>Normally, the e-card will be sent to you automatically by your health insurance provider by post. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210329/reader-question-do-i-need-my-e-card-to-get-vaccinated-in-austria/"><strong>Reader question: Do I need my e-card to get vaccinated in Austria?</strong></a></p><p>If you do not already have an e-card or social security number, fortunately these are not difficult to get. </p><p>You can apply for an e-card for the purpose of vaccination or to get the Covid-19 green pass at the <a href="https://www.gesundheit.gv.at/elga/inhalt">ELGA website here</a>, provided you have a current photo. </p><p>You can also apply in person at the service points of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (Österreichische Gesundheitskasse), <a href="https://www.gesundheitskasse.at/cdscontent/?contentid=10007.851829&portal=oegkportal">which can be found here</a>. </p><p>More information is available <a href="https://www.chipkarte.at/cdscontent/?contentid=10007.835044&portal=ecardportal">here</a>, or by reading our following explainer. </p><p><span class="s2"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210201/what-is-austrias-e-card-everything-you-need-to-know/"><b>What is Austria’s e-card? Everything you need to know</b></a></span></p>
