Austria’s green pass now available in English

Austrian authorities have recently released the 2.0 edition of the green pass app.

The app shows vaccination, recovery or negative test status and can be used to enter places where the 3G rule applies.

There are several changes to the new app, one of which is that it is now available in English.

In addition to making life a little easier for foreigners living in Austria who have not yet managed to harness the nuances of the German language, the app will also be helpful for Austrians when travelling abroad.

Previously, the app was only available in German which made it difficult to show when in non-German speaking regions.

Austria’s green pass app is valid for travel within the EU as part of the EU’s Covid pass program.

The new update also allows for greater accuracy in checking the validity of the person’s status, although app developers reiterate that the change does not allow people to see personal information.

When scanning in with the app, those scanning it can more clearly see the person’s name and whether they are fully vaccinated, have recently recovered from the virus or whether they have tested negative.

This is only a relatively minor change and still ensured that private information – such as address info, health history and other information – is not visible to the person checking the app.

The specific information which can be seen by those checking the app is available by clicking the following link.

Austria’s green pass system is one of the more stringent in Europe, with it required to access restaurants, bars, events and close contact services such as hairdressers.

The green pass has been downloaded more than 2.5 million times. There are approximately 1.4 million users with an Android phone, with the remaining 1.1 using iPhones.

Anyone looking to get the 2.0 version of the pass will not need to download it as it updates automatically.