German word of the day: Das Bargeld

Bargeld is the German word for cash. It is made up of Geldscheinen (bank notes) and Münzen (coins) and is still the most popular method of payment in Austria. 70 percent of all transactions in Austria in 2022 were done in cash - one of the highest rates in Europe.

Whereas other countries like Sweden are close to becoming cashless societies, Austrians are sticking with the traditional forms of money. Chancellor Karl Nehammer has even said he wants to guarantee the right for people to pay in cash in the Austrian constitution.

Bargeld is a compound noun constructed from Bar (cash) and Geld (money), so literally means “cash money.” Often, just the word bar is used. For example, you might hear your server say Zahlen Sie mit Karte oder Bar? - or "are you paying with card or cash?"

The German idiom Bargeld lacht, (literally “Cash laughs”) equates to the English “Cash is king.”

Examples:

Normalerweise zahle ich bar aber heute zahle ich mit Karte.

Normally I pay in cash but today I’m paying by card.

Bargeld besteht in Banknoten und Münzen.

Hard money consist of bank notes and coins.