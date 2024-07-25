Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

EU criticises political influence in Austria's judiciary, calls for reforms

The European Commission's Rule of Law Report 2024 has highlighted concerns over political influence on judicial appointments in Austria. The report criticises the lack of progress in involving the judiciary in appointing administrative court presidents and the delay in reforming the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office.

Recommendations include strengthening judicial involvement in appointments, promoting the independence of the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office, and implementing stricter transparency rules for parliamentarians' assets and lobbying activities.

Despite these criticisms, the report acknowledges Austria's high independence and efficiency of the judicial system. Justice Minister Alma Zadić welcomes the report's findings, highlighting the positive impact of recent reforms.

Five unique summer folk festivals in Austria you must experience

Here are five unique festivals celebrated across Austria in summer, from solstice fires to mountaintop wrestling!

Government unveils water protection plan amidst looming shortages

On Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler, and Justice Minister Alma Zadic presented a plan to protect Austria's dwindling water resources.

The plan emphasises binding soil protection rules, the renaturation of waterways, and incentivised "unsealing" initiatives in municipalities to enhance groundwater protection.

In addition, the plan calls for long-term monitoring of drinking water reserves and highlights the potential for water conservation. Justice Minister Zadic also highlighted the recent European Court of Human Rights ruling establishing a right to climate protection, advocating for a legal mandate to increase public access to cooling measures like swimming areas.

Warm Danube waters lead to increased skin rashes from cercariae larvae

Swimmers in the Old and New Danube are experiencing itchy skin rashes due to cercariae, the larvae of sucking worms. These larvae typically infest waterfowl but can mistakenly bore into human skin, causing harmless but unpleasant rashes.

The warm water temperatures, often exceeding 26C, create ideal conditions for cercariae, increasing reported cases. Experts advise swimmers to dry off thoroughly and remove wet clothing immediately after swimming to prevent infestation. Avoiding shallow areas and opting for deeper water near jetties can also reduce the risk.

While the rashes are not dangerous and typically disappear within a couple of weeks, the situation highlights the impact of climate change on natural ecosystems and recreational activities.

Climate activists stage protests at Vienna Airport and other European hubs

Climate activists from the group "Last Generation" disrupted operations at Vienna Airport on Wednesday by spilling paint in the check-in area of Terminal 3.

Passenger traffic was not significantly impacted.

The protesters, who were identified and will face charges, claim the paint used was water-soluble and easily removable. Vienna Airport condemned the actions, stating that they hinder constructive dialogue on climate protection.

Similar disruptions occurred at Cologne/Bonn Airport in Germany, where air traffic was halted for several hours due to activists glueing themselves to the tarmac. The "Last Generation" group vowed to continue their protests at airports worldwide, demanding a legally binding international agreement to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.

