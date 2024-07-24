Five unique summer folk festivals in Austria you must experience

Advertisement

Samsonumzüge / Samson Parades

Lungau region, Salzburg

May - September

Nobody can quite agree when the tradition of carrying large wooden figures of the Biblical figure, Samson, in processions began. All that’s known is that it’s been going on since the Middle Ages, with a particular blooming in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries.

In towns and villages throughout the Salzburg Lungau region, parades take place where the 80-kilogram Samson is carried by one man, assisted by several helpers. Around the central figure are many ‘dwarves’, who caper around and act as clowns, giving candy to children.

Some of the biggest and best Samson parades occur in Mauterndorf, Ramingstein and Muhr.

Pestkerzenumzug / Plague Candle Procession

St Benedikten, Styria

June 28th

The seventeenth century was a terrible time for what is now Austria. Not only was plague raging across the country, but locusts were eating crops - not to mention frequent Ottoman incursions were looting what little food remained.

In the face of such hardship, the people of St Benedikten, a small village outside Knittelfeld, had an idea.

They pledged to erect an enormous candle and dedicate it to the Virgin Mary if she would ease their suffering.

They’d even do a procession around the village if only they could catch a break.

Times were tough, so after a few early attempts, they settled on a wooden pole over fourteen metres high, wrapped with candles and topped by a lantern,

Evidently, it worked, since they’re still doing it almost three centuries later.

The procession, which takes place two weeks after Corpus Christi is a very ritualised affair, with a precise order of altars and groups preceding the pole.

Almost everyone in the village has clearly defined roles in the ritual, from selecting the wildflowers that adorn the pole to playing music as the procession moves around the village.

Hundstoaranggeln / ‘Hundstein Wrestling’

Hundstein, Salzburg

July 25th

There's no time like the summer to have a few beers, climb a steep hill and engage in sweaty feats of martial prowess.

At least, that's what the folk of Zell am See and surrounding villages in the Pinzgau region think.

Almost every year since the early sixteenth century, young men have climbed the over 2,000-metre high Hundstein, attended a short Mass and then engaged in a day of wrestling.

In recent memory, it's only been cancelled twice - once during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year around St. Jacob's Day, men from Austria's Salzburg region grapple with each other in a natural arena at the top of the Hundstein mountain in a traditional martial arts contest - the Hundstoa, or Jakobi Ranggeln.https://t.co/vmtRBn790g pic.twitter.com/G4q6m8ksY7 — Wirth Institute (@WirthInstitute) July 29, 2019

Each bout is governed by strict rules, but the main aim is to land your opponent on their back and pin them.

To win your division and be awarded the title of Hågmoar (Pasture Master) is a great honour.

While it's not advisable for complete beginners to participate, spectators are always encouraged. If you feel unable to climb the mountain, you can hire a taxi to take you to the starting point of the festivities.

Preberseeschießen / Prebersee Shoot

Tamsweg, Salzburg

August 24th & 25th

Approximately 190 years ago, a duck hunter at the Prebersee near Tamsweg aimed at a duck but missed.

To his surprise, the bullet ricocheted off the water.

He and his friends later returned to recreate the shot and turned it into an annual competition. Soon, shooters from far and wide came to master this trick shot.

While science has yet to give a clear reason as to why, there's something about the composition of the Prebersee makes a bullet ricochet off the lake surface far more likely.

Walt Disney even sent a film crew in the 1950s, so he could recreate the phenomenon at his parks in the United States, but he was ultimately unsuccessful.

While shooting takes place at the Prebersee throughout the year, the main competition at Prebersee takes place at the end of August and features a festive atmosphere with plenty of food, music, and traditional costumes.

Brixentaler Bergleuchten / Brixen Valley Mountain Lights

Westendorf, Tyrol

August 24th

People have been lighting fires on the summer solstice for millennia, but it's a tradition particularly kept alive in the alpine regions of Austria.

The Brixental in Tyrol is one of the strongholds of this tradition, with hundreds of volunteers taking to the mountainsides on the summer solstice to create hundreds of unique designs that represent the community, using small burning torches.

Make your way to the villages of Kirchberg in Tirol, Brixen im Thale, Westendorf, Hopfgarten, and Itter, and you'll witness beautiful holiday displays. For the best experience, it's recommended to either drive through the valley or take one of the nearby cable cars.

Unlike the other events on this list, the 'mountain lights' event is weather-permitting, so if it's raining, you'll be out of luck. Be sure to hope for a warm night!

Are you aware of any weird and wonderful folk festivals throughout the summer in Austria? Let us know in the comments!