Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Great entertainers Austria unlucky to bow out of Euros: Rangnick

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick bemoaned his side's fortune in bowing out of Euro 2024 on Tuesday following a 2-1 loss to Turkey, as he hit out at the boring football played by other sides at the tournament.

Rangnick's men had emerged as potential dark horses after topping a group containing France and the Netherlands.

But they were undone by their set-piece defending in the last 16 tie as Turkey defender Merih Demiral scored twice in Leipzig.

Michael Gregoritsch quickly pulled a goal back for Austria and only a stunning save from Mert Gunok denied Christoph Baumgartner a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage-time.

"We didn't have the necessary luck," said the former Manchester United coach.

"I believe if the game had gone into extra-time we would have won the game because the Turkish team were exhausted and we had a physical advantage."

Austria scored seven goals in their four games at the tournament -- more than England, France and Portugal, who have all advanced into the last eight.

"I think the four games we played were very entertaining, including today's game," added Rangnick.

'Jahreskarte': The best seasonal tickets to have if you live in Vienna

If you live in Vienna, you can enjoy unlimited access to many establishments - or services - with a yearly pass. Here, we list the city's best passes.

Austria's sick leave soars to record high in 2023

A new report reveals that Austrian employees took an average of 15.4 sick days in 2023, the highest level since records began in 1970. The surge in ill leave, attributed partly to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a severe flu season, has raised business concerns.

While strict hygiene measures initially kept sick leave low during the pandemic, their relaxation in 2022 coincided with a sharp rise in illness. Experts suggest that weakened immune systems, including COVID-19 infections, contributed to increased sick leave statistics.

The report also highlights disparities in sick leave patterns, with women, younger employees, and those in the health and social sector experiencing higher rates of absence. Despite the overall increase in sick leave, the average duration per absence has decreased to 9.3 days.

Police operation against right-wing extremists finds Nazi materials

During an Austria-wide police operation against right-wing extremism, numerous Nazi devotional objects such as clothing with relevant symbols and a considerable amount of data storage media were seized.

In Vorarlberg, one person was arrested by order of the public prosecutor's office. A total of 15 people between the ages of 16 and 57 were charged, most of them under the Prohibition Act, which criminalises National Socialist "reactivation".

The strike against right-wing extremist excesses was carried out on June 27 as part of a "Joint Action Day" coordinated by the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence Service (DSN), the Ministry of the Interior announced.

House searches were carried out in all federal states except Salzburg. The aim was to dismantle right-wing extremist structures. The suspects are predominantly, but not exclusively, men.

The focus was on extremist-motivated and violent individuals as well as people who spread right-wing extremist hate propaganda. Several buildings were investigated at the same time as part of the operation. The evidence is currently being viewed and forensically evaluated.

According to the press release, activities in the area of right-wing extremism are generally on the rise, and the risk of right-wing extremist-motivated acts and long-term deep radicalisation is constantly increasing.

No Confidence Motion against Climate Minister Gewessler set to fail

The Freedom Party of Austria's (FPÖ) motion of censure against Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) is unlikely to succeed. Despite ongoing conflict over the EU nature restoration law, both the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), the largest opposition group, and the major coalition partner, the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), will not support the motion, as announced by ÖVP parliamentary leader August Wöginger on Tuesday.

Wöginger acknowledged that the ÖVP considers Minister Gewessler's actions regarding the Renaturation Act a breach of the law and supported filing charges against her. However, he emphasised, "We will not plunge the country into chaos around 90 days before the election." Following a unanimous decision at the ÖVP club meeting, the party will not endorse the FPÖ's motion of no confidence.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, you can contact us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.