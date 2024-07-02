'Jahreskarte': The best seasonal tickets to have if you live in Vienna

Advertisement

If you live in Vienna, getting annual passes (Jahreskarten) for certain activities and establishments is a good way to save money.

Instead of paying for single entries, you pay for a whole year and can enjoy unlimited access to popular establishments in the city.

Here, we list Vienna's five best yearly passes - plus a nationwide one.

Public transport pass

Vienna is known for having one of the world's best, most effective, and affordable public transport systems. A yearly pass for using all available public transportation in the city costs only €365, which is €1 per day on average. Trains, trams, and buses in Vienna generally run frequently, with intervals of 5 to 15 minutes during peak times and up to 30 minutes or more during off-peak hours. They are known for their punctuality, reliability, and accessibility for everyone, including those with disabilities. Buying a yearly pass is beneficial if you plan to travel regularly in Vienna. A monthly pass costs €51, and a day ticket costs €2.50. Advertisement

Vienna's public pools (a half-year card)

If you enjoy swimming regularly, whether indoors or outdoors, getting a six-month card for the city's public pools is a good idea.

A six-month card costs €159 and allows you to access all of the city's public indoor and outdoor pools whenever you want and for as long as you like - within opening hours, of course. This is a great offer since a daily ticket to a public pool costs €7.60.

Vienna offers over 50 different public swimming pools, including outdoor and indoor pools, as well as saunas and wellness areas at many locations.

All pools offer opportunities for competitive swimming, training in a calm environment, and playground areas for children

You can find out more here.

Federal Museum pass

Vienna has many interesting and beautiful museums, though they are expensive. The federal government has, therefore, recently decided to make culture more accessible by offering a new yearly ticket for the main capital museums.

The card costs €99 a year. The standard ticket price for most federal museums is €20 for entering only once.

The annual museum pass is valid from July 1st and you can buy it online or in the participating museums.

With the card, you will be able to visit all the federal museums in Vienna: Kunsthistorisches Museum, Naturhistorisches Museum, Albertina, Belvedere, Museum Moderner Kunst (Mumok), Technisches Museum, Museum für angewandte Kunst (Mak), and the Austrian National Library. The card is valid for regular and special exhibitions whenever the museums are open.

Additionally, the idea is to encourage spontaneous short visits. With a card, you can enjoy a 'fast lane' without queuing at the counter, and no prior bookings will be necessary.

Tiergarten Schönbrunn

Tiergarten Schönbrunn, also known as Vienna Zoo, is the oldest operating zoo in the world. It was founded in 1752 and is still one of the city's most popular attractions today.

The zoo houses over 700 species of animals, from pandas, elephants, and tigers to native Austrian wildlife. It is also known for participating in international breeding programs for endangered species, thereby contributing to global conservation efforts.

The zoo offers something for everyone and is especially known for being family-friendly, with playgrounds, educational programs, and interactive exhibitions for children.

A yearly ticket to the zoo costs €65 for adults and €35 for children and young adults (from 6 to 15 years old). A daily standard ticket costs €27.

Find out more here.

Haus des Meeres

Haus des Meeres, also known as the House of the Sea, is Vienna's most famous aquarium.

It is also one of the city's most popular attractions and is the place to go if you are interested in marine species, such as sharks, rays, and tropical fish.

The main attractions include many different large aquariums and an impressive shark tank.

You can also see crocodiles and alligators or walk around the tropical house, which is a rainforest environment with free-flying birds, monkeys, and other exotic animals.

The aquarium also offers interactive exhibitions, regular feeding shows, and presentations that provide educational insights into the behaviour and care of various species.

A yearly card is valid Monday to Friday and gives you a discount of 25 percent on the weekends. The card costs €43 for adults and €21 for children (3-15 years old). A standard daily ticket costs €21.90.

KlimaTicket

If you buy the Austrian KlimaTicket, you get access to all public transportation in Austria with just one ticket during one year. It is known for being a simple, environmental-friendly, and affordable way of traveling within the country.

A standard KlimaTicket costs €1,095. For people under 25, over 65, and those with disabilities, the ticket costs €821. Currently, you receive a KlimaTicket for free if you are under 18.

If you travel frequently within Austria, buying a KlimaTicket might help you save money. A standard ticket from Vienna to Salzburg alone costs around €60.

Read more about it here.

