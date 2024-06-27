Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Elective doctor billing to work automatically from July 1st

Starting July 1st, patients in Austria will no longer need to submit fee notes to their health insurance for reimbursement after visiting a private doctor. Instead, with the patient's consent, doctors will be responsible for submitting the necessary paperwork electronically.

This change, agreed upon by the Medical Association, social insurance organisations, and the Ministry of Health, is expected to streamline and speed up the reimbursement process significantly.

The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) aims to complete partial reimbursements within 14 days, a significant improvement from the current three to four months. While most private doctors will be required to use the new online system, there are some exceptions, such as dentists and those treating fewer than 300 patients annually.

Ten unmissable events in Austria in July 2024

July is soon here, and it is a great month to be in Austria, with many festivals and events taking place all over the country. From a famous Kirchtag in Carinthia to the Salzburg Festspiele, here are some you need to attend.

Austria summons Russia envoy after journalist told to leave

Austria summoned Russia's representative in the country on Wednesday to protest over what it called Moscow's "unprecedented" withdrawal of media accreditation of an Austrian journalist.

ORF journalist Carola Schneider had her accreditation withdrawn on Wednesday and was asked to leave the country, the Austrian broadcaster said.

She is the second ORF journalist to lose her accreditation, leaving the public broadcaster without a journalist in Russia.

"The withdrawal of the accreditation of Carola Schneider, office manager and last ORF employee in Moscow, is unprecedented," said a foreign ministry statement.

"We condemn this unjustified and unacceptable step. This represents another arbitrary, baseless attack on the free press in Russia," it added.

The ORF called the decision "an arbitrary act against independent reporting". Schneider started her stint in Moscow in 2011.

The Russian foreign ministry said the move against Schneider was a "forced retaliatory measure in connection with the continuing discrimination against representatives of Russian media in Austria."

Euro 2024: Austria to play Turkey in the round of 16

Turkey secured second place in Group F after a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic, setting up a clash with Austria in Leipzig on July 2nd. The match promises to be thrilling, especially considering Austria's dominant 6-1 victory over Turkey just three months ago.

However, the Turkish team is determined to prove that the result was an anomaly and are eager to showcase their improved performance in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the group stage concluded with a major upset as debutants Georgia stunned co-favorites Portugal with a 2-0 win. This unexpected outcome has shaken up the tournament bracket, with Georgia now set to face Spain and Portugal facing Slovenia in the round of 16.

Hiker killed by cows in Gastein Valley

A 40-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a herd of cows while hiking in the Schlossalm area of the Gastein Valley, Salzburg.

When the incident occurred, the woman was hiking with her two daughters and two small dogs. Although injured, her daughters managed to escape the herd and alert emergency services.

Despite the prompt arrival of an emergency helicopter and resuscitation efforts, the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Her daughters were airlifted to Schwarzach Hospital for treatment.

