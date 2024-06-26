10 unmissable events in Austria in July 2024

Advertisement

Villach Kirchtag

Villach Kirchtag is a traditional festival taking place annually in Villach, Carinthia.

This year, the festival goes on from July 28th to August 4th and offers days filled with live music, artistic performances, amusement rides, and traditional local cuisine and beverages.

Here, people dress up in dirndl and lederhosen, drink local beers, and enjoy Carinthian food such as Reindling (a type of sweet bread), Kasnudeln (cheese-filled pasta), and the traditional Kirchtag soup.

At the festival, you can meet both locals from the region and visitors from everywhere and together enjoy dancing on the street to different kinds of music all night long.

Find out more about the festival on its website.

Food Festival Graz

This culinary festival takes place in Graz from June 30th to July 7th and gives you the opportunity to try everything from local specialties to international cuisine.

The aim of the festival is to provide unforgettable culinary experiences to every enthusiast and budget.

Apart from great food, you can enjoy live music, drinks, cooking shows, workshops, presentations, and other events.

You can read more about it here.

Wellenklänge Festival

Wellenklänge Festival is a famous cultural event held annually at the beautiful lake Lunz in Lower Austria.

The festival takes place July 12th to 27th this year and offer a diverse range of performances and artistic presentations, including music, theatre, dance, and visual arts.

The festival is known for its unique setting on the shores of the lake surrounded by tall mountains. It has also earned a reputation for its high artistic quality and diverse cultural activities set in beautiful natural surroundings.

Rock im Dorf

If you are a fan of heavy riffs and drum beats, head to Kirchhdorf in Upper Austria July 5th to 7th and enjoy Rock im Dorf, also known as 'rock out in the village'.

With two stages and a full programme, the Rock im Dorf festival will let you enjoy bands such as MIA., Bilderbuch, Mayberg and Endless Wellness Frittenbude.

Camping is also possible with a pass (€5) in the Upper Austrian Traunviertel.

Carinthian Summer

Embrace the summer with Carinthian Summer: a huge music and cultural festival held annually since 1969 in the Austrian province of Carinthia.

This year the festival takes place from July 6th to August 4th.

Here you can head to venues around Lake Ossiacher, Villach, Klagenfurt, and other parts of Carinthia to check out a diverse range of music, whether it is classical, jazz or rock/pop.

You will also find some experimental music in the festival programme to inspire audiences of all ages.

The Rising Stars concerts are some of the festivals highlights. Here young artists gets promoted and integrated into the festival.

Butterfly Dance Festival

Put on your dancing shoes and join the Butterfly Dance Festival in Schlosspark Esterházy, Eisenstadt, Burgenland.

On July 5th, you can dance to soul, hip hop, funk, jazz, and other types of music in the beautiful Schlosspark in the capital of Burgenland.

Acts such as Kruder & Dorfmeister and Thievery Corporation will provide the perfect soundtrack, and dance instructors will be on stage to guide you.

You can read more and buy your tickets here.

Poolbar Festival

The popular Poolbar Festival takes place annually in the medieval town of Feldkirch in Vorarlberg. This year, you can expect a program packed with concerts, readings, quizzes, cabarets, and more.

The lineup includes artists Wiegedood, Steel Pulse, Lena & Linus, Orbit, Klangkarussell, and Betterov.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, July 4th, and runs until August 11th.

On their website, you can check out the detailed program.

Salzburger Festspiele

The Salzburg Festival is an annual celebration of art and culture in the historic old town of Salzburg. This year, it takes place from July 19th to August 31st.

Salzburger Festspiele is considered one of the most important festivals in the world for opera, classical music, and theatre. The organisers sell over 200,000 tickets each year.

The festival hosts world-famous orchestras, conductors, opera singers, and actors. The Vienna Philharmonic is one of the orchestras present every year.

You can see the program and read more about the festival here.

Salzburg Festival is known worldwide for its qualitative performances. Photo by HANS JOERG MICHEL, AFP.

Nordkette Wetterleuchten

For those who love electronic music and to be surrounded by Austria's tallest mountains, heading to this festival high above Innsbruck might be a great idea.

The 21th edition of the Nordkette Wetterleuchten Electronic Music Festival takes place July 13th to 14th.

As a festival visitors, you will be transported up the mountain 2,000 metres above sea level where you can enjoy famous DJs, live acts, and local Innsbruck legends.

As well as electronic music, the festival also offers panoramic views of Innsbruck and great food and drinks.

Klima Biennale Wien

Enjoy the last weeks of this climate festival which goes on until July 14th at various locations all over Vienna.

The festival explores how art, design, architecture, and science can contribute to creating a sustainable and liveable future while also considering the impacts of climate change.

At the festival you can experience a wide range of performances, exhibitions, talks, concerts, and workshops.

If you want to participate, you can buy a festival pass at various locations, for which you pay as much as you like. You can, for example, buy it at the Museum Hundertwasser.

