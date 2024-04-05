'Language is more important than skills': How hard is it to find a job in Austria as a foreigner?

Advertisement

In a poll a few weeks ago, our readers told us about their experiences with finding a job in Austria. The results showed that most of them think finding a job in Austria is challenging - and many were surprised by how the job market works here.

Most of our readers consider finding a job difficult but still possible. Another large group of readers says that it is extremely difficult.

'My nationality could be a problem'

Alex, a 22-year old student from Romania, experienced finding a job extremely difficult and thought that his nationality could be the problem. He said: "I have a bachelor's degree in economics from WU Wien. I applied for many entry-level jobs and student internships, but the instant answer was no. In addition to English, I also speak German, I have a C1 level certificate, and I am also a student at WU Wien in the master’s in economics. So I guess my nationality, even though I am an EU citizen, could be the problem."

Another reader from Pakistan, Faisal, said that he found the job search very difficult and that he received frequent rejections without clear reasons. He thinks that having earlier experiences in the field might help in the process. "Bring some experience from top globally known firms, and this will help you."

READ ALSO: 'Geringfügige': What you need to know about marginal employment in Austria

Mayara from Brazil mentioned the difficulties in receiving a visa to be able to work in Austria. "It is better to have some kind of visa. Most of the companies here don't want to take care of it."

Advertisement

Sachin, who is a software developer from India living in Vienna, said that he experienced problems with the recruitment process and the people in human resources. "The first interview is taken by HR, and it is decided whether it is worth taking a "real" interview with an actual job description with real managers. Usually, HRs don't have any technical knowledge, and they reject good candidates."

Three women in an office. Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash

The language barrier is the main challenge

Most other readers agreed on the importance of knowing German to succeed in the job market. One reader mentioned, "German language is required even for unqualified, non-customer service jobs.'"

Mayara, who lives in Tyrol but comes from Brazil, agreed: "The language is more important than your skills". They were not alone, the language barrier was a huge issue with many of our readers. Xhoi A., a reader from Albania, mentioned the language barrier and said that they experienced the requirement process in Austria as not welcoming - plus, you need to know some basic German to be successful.

Dr. Tabata Bohlen, who comes from Brazil but holds German (EU) citizenship, said that knowing was one of the challenges she faced in the local job market: "even at international companies with branches in Austria", she mentioned.

READ MORE: Digital nomads: Who can work remotely in Austria?

Advertisement

'Look at international organisations'

Most advice from readers included learning some German and looking for jobs at international organisations.

US citizen Matt recommends that other foreigners look for opportunities in international companies - his recruitment was made by an international organisation.

Ed Recentes also said that it is a good idea to explore opportunities at international companies. The British national currently living in Graz added that he does not think German is necessary to secure a job, but it is beneficial.

Sachin advised: "Speak some sentences in German. Show willingness to learn German. Don't be afraid to be a technical person. Don't be afraid to ask questions."

Jimi from Australia said that it is a good idea to know at least a little bit of German. "Get your A2 certificate", he suggested. The 32-year-old also had some practical advice: "Include photos in your CV".

Advertisement

There is no consensus on the level of German you should have. While some reader suggested you learn "the basics at least", others were harsher: "Learn the language very well before coming to Austria."

Guoliang Wang from Shanghai emphasised that language is important but that another good idea is to prepare well before starting the job search process. "Research the industry and define your goal first."