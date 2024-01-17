First steps: What to do when searching for a new job in Austria

Advertisement

Austria is known for its welfare or social system, and even people who do not have a job can receive assistance - but the full entitlement depends on factors such as previous work in the country, for example.

If you are moving to Austria or have lost your job, there are tools you can use to help you get into the labour market again - especially with the help of the Austrian Public Employment Service (AMS). Here's what you need to know.

Registering as unemployed

The first step is registering as an unemployed job seeker with the AMS. It's not a mandatory step, but the AMS can give you professional counselling from a personal advisor. You can also be recommended courses and get job adverts that fit your profile.

A person can register as an unemployed job seeker with the AMS regardless of any entitlement to a benefit from the unemployment insurance scheme, so even if you have just arrived in Austria. Here's a list of the regional offices of the AMS.

If you are entitled to unemployment benefits (for that, you need to have contributed to the social system in Austria), then you must register with the AMS by the first day of unemployment. If you register online before the start of unemployment, you have ten days after the start of unemployment to confirm the registration at an AMS office in person.

Even if you are not at first entitled to benefits from the unemployment insurance scheme, some circumstances may entitle you to several forms of help from the agency.

This is why it is recommended that you reach out to the AMS regardless of your situation.

AMS's chatbot

Austria's AMS also recently launched a new AI bot that usesChatGPT technology - and information from AMS - to help people looking for jobs and training in Austria, as The Local reported.



The bot uses ChatGTP knowledge and AMS's sources to help users. It can also ask further questions to get specifics on each case, creating a dialogue and exchange of information.

The bot can give answers on training, salary, careers, visas, and more to anyone asking questions. It also provides links to the pages with the source information - all in whichever language you choose to interact with it.

Looking for jobs

Besides the assistance of your advisor at the AMS, you can also use the agency's job search tool to find employment. Several positions are advertised there, especially for service and trade jobs. It's possible to narrow down the search based on work hours, place of work and state, among others.

Besides the official site, people in Austria also use other ways of finding jobs online, including websites like LinkedIn and even posts on FB Groups (though be careful with false advertisements if you are in doubt when it comes to employment and work contracts, you can always reach out to your local Chamber of Labour).

In Austria, two sites are also popular among job seekers: Karriere.at and Xing.com. You can also use sites with classified ads such as Der Standard or Willhaben, for example. The Local has a page with English-language jobs in Austria as well.

It's often common to find jobs through personal contacts in Austria, where the "friendship culture" is prevalent.

Even the official government website says, "Personal contacts should also not be ignored when it comes to successful job placement. It can be very helpful to ask around among family, friends and acquaintances for vacancies.

"The more people who know about the job search, the greater the chance of success", it added.

You will also need to prepare a CV and, depending on the job, even a motivational letter - your AMS advisor can typically help adapt and write both documents.