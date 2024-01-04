Austria launches new chatbot to help job-seekers

Advertisement

The new AI bot that uses ChatGPT technology - and information from AMS - to help people looking for jobs and training in Austria.

The "Berufsinfomaten" is a chatbot based on ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence tool that dominated headlines worldwide.

In a press event, the head of AMS, Johannes Kopf, explained that the chatbot is intended to offer people of all ages quick and fully automated guidance on career-related content - and it does so in any language.

"This relieves the burden on AMS advisors", he said.

The bot uses ChatGTP knowledge and AMS's sources to help users. It can also ask further questions to get specifics on each case, creating a dialogue and exchange of information.

The bot can give answers on training, salary, careers, visas, and more to anyone asking questions. It also provides links to the pages with the source information - all in whichever language you choose to interact with it.

"It was important to us to make the Berufsinfomat as accessible as possible," says Kopf.

AMS representative Petra Draxl said the model also aims at potential employees from third countries who are also needed in Austria.

"With the Berufsinfomaten, we meet people where they are and offer them a low-threshold information hub," she said.

The machine, though, comes with a warning: "You are not chatting with a real person here. Even machines can make mistakes, and surprising or incorrect answers are possible."

In the first year, the AMS expects to receive 15,000 inquiries per month. The AMS estimates the costs for the project at €300,000. According to Kopf, the AMS is the first employment agency in Europe to introduce such a program.

But what about foreign jobseekers? We chatted with the new bot to see just how useful it might be and the results were mixed.

