Are the fees for Austrian universities more expensive for foreigners?

Austria is well-known for its high quality of higher education, with over 390,000 students currently enrolled there.

Public universities are the most common higher education institutions in Austria. They are considered prestigious institutions known for their diverse programs and research contributions. There are currently 22 public universities in Austria, mainly Vienna, Graz, Innsbruck, Salzburg, Linz, and Klagenfurt.

The universities offer various academic programs across disciplines, including humanities, science and arts. Choosing a public university could be great if you aim for an education focusing on educational theory and research.

Austria’s most well-ranked public universities are the University of Vienna, Vienna University of Technology, University of Innsbruck, Graz University of Technology, and Johannes Kepler University Linz.

How much do they cost?

The cost of studying at a public university in Austria varies depending on whether you are an EU/EEA citizen or an international student from outside the EU/EEA. These refer to European Union countries and those in the economic area, such as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Generally, students from Switzerland also hold the same rights.

EU/EEA/Swiss citizens generally do not pay tuition fees when attending a public university. However, they must pay a student union fee and possibly small administrative fees each semester, normally around €20 to €40.

International students from outside the EU/EEA must pay a fee of €726 per semester. In some cases, students can get their fees reimbursed through specific scholarships or other forms of financial aid, information that each university can provide to their students.

In other types of Austrian higher education programs, such as a University College of Teacher’s Education or the Universities of Applied Science (Fachochschule), there are differences in fees charged to many Europeans or "third-country" students.

Most will charge €363.63 per semester for a student from EU/EEA/Switzerland while charging €762.72 for students outside the bloc.

Are there any exceptions?

Yes. Usually, those married to an EU/EEA citizen get an equivalency status and can apply to pay the same amount as an Austrian or Italian studying in a public Austrian university.

If you get married to an EU/EEA citizen while doing your studies, you should contact your university administration to check your status and maybe stop paying tuition fees. However, the amounts paid before will not be refunded.

Of course, if you naturalise or are granted citizenship in a country that does not pay tuition, you should also notify your university to stop paying fees.

Many universities also have scholarships and payment assistance programs; you can check directly with them to see what's available and for whom.

What about private universities?

There are several well-known private universities in Austria, and there is no restriction on the tuition fees they can charge.

Usually, the costs are the same for both EU/EEA citizens and non-EU/EEA citizens, and private universities charge around €3,000 to €23,000 annually. You can find current fee information directly through each university’s home page.

Most also offer scholarship programs and payment assistance programs.