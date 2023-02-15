Four things foreigners in Austria need to know about the education system

The good news is that Austria has a very good public school system, and immigrant parents can enrol their children in Austrian schools for free - all the way up to the university level.

The bad news is that the school system in Austria can be very complicated to understand, especially if you haven't grown up with it and are just learning the ropes.

So, here are five things people need to know to better understand Austria's school system.

School is mandatory

Education in Austria is mandatory for at least nine years, from the age of six to around 15, which comprehends the primary level (Volksschule) and secondary education (MH or AHS). However, parents can choose other options, such as private education, including international schools and even homeschooling.

Private schools or homeschooling must be “at least equivalent” to the education a person receives at state schools, according to Austrian law.

Parents who want to homeschool their kids must inform the regional school board (Bezirksschulrat) at the start of each year. Parents do not need special qualifications to homeschool their kids, but standards are maintained by a requirement for each child to pass annual state exams - the same exams sat by children attending schools.

There are many choices to be made

The main thing that makes it complicated to understand the school system is that there are many choices and different paths that a person can take, starting as early as age six, when they might be required to stay for a year in pre-school (depending on results of a "school readiness screening" which takes into account German skills among other criteria).

From ages 10-11, the child moves from primary level to secondary and will then choose between more vocational training (Mittelschule, or MS) or academic (Allgemeinbildende höhere Schule), which divide further into several types of training or study. Here is an overview of the mandatory schooling: