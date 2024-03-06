Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

HPV vaccination to be free until the 30th birthday

The federal government, provinces and social insurance institutions have agreed in principle to extend free HPV vaccination - which helps protect against human papillomavirus - up to the 30th birthday, according to a press release.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch, the provincial health councillors and the chairpersons of the umbrella organisation of social insurance institutions spoke out in favour of the extension on the occasion of International HPV Day today, March 4. The vaccination, which helps protect against certain cancers in later life, can prevent up to 180 deaths per year in Austria, the Health Ministry said.

READ ALSO: What to do when you first move to Vienna

Moving somewhere new can be challenging, and as a new resident in Vienna, there are certain things you need to do to settle in. Here we take you through them.

READ ALSO: 8 Austrian festivals you need to go to in summer 2024

Austrian president: 'Murders of women are a men's issue'

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen used Women's Day on Friday as an opportunity to call men to account, especially when it comes to violent crimes. "Murders of women are a men's issue", he said in his speech at the event "Mut. Power. Change." event.

Van der Bellen also drew attention to the income gap, saying that women are still paid less than men.

"Women's rights, women's safety, these are not women's issues," said Van der Bellen. Every woman, every girl must be able to live safely and free from violence and without fear of assault and murder, he added.

Children find body in stream in Upper Austria

Children found a body in a stream in Reichraming (Steyr-Land district) on Tuesday morning. It was lying under a footbridge near the middle school.

Advertisement

According to a report in the "Kronen" newspaper, the pupils told the school caretaker about a motionless person in the stream. He alerted the emergency services, who were only able to determine that the man was dead. They recovered the body with a boat.

According to documents that the deceased had with him, he was probably a 62-year-old from Lower Austria. As reported by the ORF, the man is said to have slipped and fallen into the water. However, the exact course of events is still being investigated. An autopsy has been ordered.

Austrian Airlines staff to hold crunch meeting ahead of possible strike

Austrian Airlines workers will meet on Friday in an ongoing dispute with bosses with more strike action a possibility. Scores of flights have already been cancelled, as reported.



Advertisement

Scores of Austrian Airlines workers have scheduled a crunch meeting for Friday morning. The workers meeting has already resulted in 150 flights cancelled, according to the airline.

Last week, a similar meeting by workers led to a warning strike that lasted until 5 pm on the same day. Over 100 flights were cancelled as a result.



If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.