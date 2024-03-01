Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Austrian economy declined by 1.7 percent

Austriaʼs economy in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.7 percent lower in real terms than in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to preliminary calculations by Statistics Austria, gross domestic product (GDP) remains unchanged (0.0 percent) compared to the third quarter of 2023 (seasonally and calendar-adjusted). Overall, GDP decreased by 0.8 percent in real terms in 2023 compared to 2022

“The Austrian economy stagnates at the End of 2023 after losses in economic output in the second and third quarters. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the gross domestic product did not fall further compared to the previous quarter but is still 1.7 percent below the prior year's fourth quarter.

"For the past year as a whole, this results in a slight decline of 0.8 percent, which is primarily due to the negative development of manufacturing, trade and transportation,” said Tobias Thomas, Director General of Statistics Austria.

Government construction offensive to start before the summer, according to Nehammer

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has underscored the urgency of implementing the government's housing package, aiming to finalise all legislative decisions by summer to kickstart the initiative. In an interview with APA, Nehammer emphasised the need for swift action to address housing challenges effectively.

Rejecting concerns that the housing offensive might contradict efforts to reduce land consumption, Nehammer asserted the government's commitment to balancing housing needs with environmental considerations. The housing package is poised to tackle various aspects of the housing crisis, aiming to provide timely relief to citizens grappling with housing affordability and availability issues.

Companies still need to catch up when it comes to equality

Austria's economy is only making slow progress in terms of gender equality. Although the topic is gaining importance in companies, there is still a need to catch up regarding equal opportunities and income, as a survey published on Thursday by the consulting firm Deloitte shows.

According to managers, more than half of the companies surveyed (53 percent) have "not yet anchored or implemented coherent equality measures in their corporate objectives". Although equality is gaining importance in companies, "we should be much further along by 2024, and the pace is definitely too slow", summarised by Deloitte partner Elisa Aichinger in a press release.

To mark International Women's Day on 8 March, Deloitte conducts an annual survey on gender equality in domestic companies. This year, the consulting firm surveyed more than 250 managers and 500 office-based employees. The participants were aged between 18 and 60, half were female and half male. According to Deloitte, the survey sample is representative of the Austrian population.

Twelve-year-old abused in Vienna

A twelve-year-old girl is said to have been sexually abused several times in Vienna. This was reported by the online portal "krone.at" on Thursday afternoon. As the Vienna public prosecutor's office confirmed on Thursday evening, the authorities are investigating 16 suspects on suspicion of serious sexual abuse of minors and one suspect on suspicion of rape.

Early on Thursday morning, raids were carried out on the suspects, some of whom are said to have filmed the rapes and used them to blackmail the victim.

The police confirmed that a search was carried out at several Vienna addresses in the early morning hours. According to police spokeswoman Julia Schick, the police operation was in connection with "investigations into a case of serious sexual abuse of an underage female victim". She did not disclose any further details, citing victim protection. The investigation is directed against suspects between the ages of 13 and 18.

Vienna's U2 only runs to Praterstern at the weekend

Public transport travellers will once again face a partial closure in March, this time affecting the U2 line. The line will only run between Praterstern and Seestadt at weekends from 2 to 4 March and from 16 to 18 March.

The closures start at 0.30 am on Saturday and last until 4 am on Monday. Wiener Linien provides information about the closures on information leaflets currently displayed in the underground stations.

Passengers can continue to make good progress on these weekends with the U1 and U4 lines, the S-Bahn, and the surrounding trams, Wiener Linien writes on its website.

In addition, line 71 and U2Z (night service) will be extended to Praterstern at both weekends.

