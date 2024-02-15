Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Study predicts housing shortage in Upper Austria

Insights from a recent residential construction study unveiled by the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce shed light on shifting trends within the regional housing market, ORF reported. While the average size of apartments sees an upward trajectory, concerns arise over a potential housing shortage due to a slowdown in construction projects.

Analysis of 600 ongoing construction ventures reveals a notable uptick in the size of newly developed apartments. This trend, however, is juxtaposed against a backdrop of halted construction initiatives, raising alarms over a looming deficit in available housing units.

Mario Zoidl, Chairman of the Real Estate Trustees at the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, underscores the drivers behind the surge in apartment sizes, attributing it to heightened demand. "The allure of larger apartments, particularly those with four rooms or more, has intensified by seven percent," Zoidl remarked, noting that financial constraints prompt many to opt for apartments over single-family homes.

Despite the burgeoning demand, the study foresees a one-third reduction in completed construction projects between 2023 and 2024, exacerbating concerns of supply lagging behind demand. Matthias Grosse, a real estate data provider, elaborates on the pricing dynamics, revealing that the average cost of a condominium in Upper Austria has risen by five percent to approximately 350,000 euros.

Grosse further highlights an upward trajectory in the price per square meter, with Upper Austria averaging around 4,600 euros, slightly below the national average of 8 percent. Amidst these challenges, Gerald Hommer, Deputy Chairman of the Real Estate Trustees, offers a glimmer of optimism, noting that stable construction costs coupled with improved wage prospects may facilitate easier property acquisition in the near future.

The Chamber of Commerce underscores the potential positive impact of these developments on prospective buyers in the coming year, signaling a ray of hope amidst prevailing housing market uncertainties. As stakeholders navigate the evolving landscape, attention remains focused on strategies to mitigate the anticipated housing shortfall while capitalizing on emerging opportunities for sustainable growth.

READ ALSO: What experts say will happen to the Austrian housing market in 2024

Advertisement

REVEALED: How much can you expect to earn as a salary in Austria in 2024?

A new report has revealed how much people in Austria can expect to earn based on location, educational level, professional experience and more.

Measles vaccination coverage rates have fallen significantly

Austria is facing a concerning resurgence of measles cases attributed to declining vaccination rates, prompting renewed calls for bolstered immunisation efforts across the country.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health reveal a stark drop in the number of administered combination vaccinations against measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) since 2020, coinciding with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While only 25 cases were reported in 2020 and minimal cases in subsequent years, a notable increase to 186 cases occurred last year. In 2024, 75 confirmed cases have been recorded as of February 13, with health authorities warning of further escalation.

The Ministry underscores that eradicating the measles virus requires a vaccination coverage rate of 95 percent of the population, a target yet to be met. Despite efforts to increase vaccinations, including calls for mandatory income reports and improved access to childcare, significant gaps persist, particularly among young children.

Among one-year-olds, vaccination coverage for the first partial vaccination rose to 82 percent in 2022, but only 45 percent received the second dose. Alarming statistics also reveal that 18 percent of one-year-olds remain completely unvaccinated, underscoring the urgency of addressing immunisation disparities.

In older age groups, while vaccination coverage rates improve, gaps still exist, emphasising the need for comprehensive vaccination strategies. Health Minister Johannes Rauch stresses the importance of timely and consistent vaccination, highlighting the role of healthcare providers and parents in ensuring adequate protection against preventable diseases.

Efforts to combat the measles outbreak include ongoing monitoring of vaccination coverage rates and targeted outreach campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of immunisation. As Austria grapples with the resurgence of measles cases, health officials reiterate the collective responsibility to safeguard public health through robust vaccination programs and community engagement.

READ ALSO: Measles in Austria: Health Ministry calls for urgent vaccinations

Advertisement

Austria unveils plans to expand Vienna airport

Vienna Airport in Schwechat has announced a substantial expansion project for Terminal 3, set to redefine the travel experience for millions of passengers. With an investment totalling €420 million, the airport aims to transform its infrastructure by introducing over 30 new shopping and dining options, enhanced lounge areas, and additional bus gates.

The ambitious project, scheduled for completion by 2027, encompasses 70,000 square meters of new facilities.

Günther Ofner, CEO of Vienna Airport, said that the entire project would be financed through future cash flows without loans, underscoring the airport's commitment to fiscal responsibility. The expansion aims to elevate the terminal's amenities to an international standard, promising an improved ambience and convenience for travellers.

Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria, stated the significance of Vienna Airport as a significant employer in the region, lauding the expansion as a testament to its economic importance. Mayor Michael Ludwig echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the terminal's role as a vital contributor to Vienna's economic vitality.

While the focus remains on completing the terminal upgrade, discussions regarding the proposed third runway have been deferred until 2025 or 2026. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Vienna Airport remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering the expansion project on time and within budget.

READ ALSO: What direct flights can I get from regional airports in Austria?

Advertisement

Nine-year-old critically injured after collision with Vienna tram

A nine-year-old girl was struck and critically injured by a streetcar while attempting to cross Quellenstraße in Vienna's Favoriten district on Wednesday afternoon. The collision, involving line 6 of the Wiener Linien tram network, prompted an immediate response from emergency services.

According to statements from a Wiener Linien spokeswoman, the child, in an attempt to cross the street, was pushed down by the oncoming streetcar. The severity of the impact resulted in the young girl sustaining a polytrauma, necessitating urgent medical attention.

The Vienna Professional Rescue Service intervened, providing emergency medical treatment before transporting the injured child to a nearby hospital shock room via helicopter.

Preliminary accounts from witnesses suggest that the child had used a pedestrian crossing, albeit against a red light signalling for pedestrians. Meanwhile, the streetcar, travelling with a green signal, could not avoid the collision despite the driver's prompt initiation of emergency braking manoeuvres.

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].