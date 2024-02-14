REVEALED: How much can you expect to earn as a salary in Austria in 2024?

Advertisement

If you are moving to Austria and expect to work here or just changing jobs in the country knowing what salary range you can expect is important.

A new Stepstone survey has looked into salaries in Austria to find the median values based on several criteria, including location, educational level, professional experience and gender.

Here's how much you can earn if you work in Austria.

In more general terms, Austria's median salary is €50,633 per year (it's worth noting that Austria has 14 pay days each year, so if you are looking for a monthly salary, divide the annual value by 14). After that, you also have to pay taxes and social security contributions. Using the Chamber of Labour's calculator for net wage, you find out that the median salary is around € 35,622.37 a year.

The report gets more specific with its criteria. For example, it clearly illustrates Austria's gender pay gap, as women earn, on average, €45,500 while men earn €53,840 (a 15 percent difference). People with an academic degree earn €63,700, while those without earn €43,833.

Salaries clearly rise depending on your education level. Those who finish only compulsory school in Austria earn around €43,833 (a monthly net income of around € 2,200), while those with a university degree earn €63,700 (or a net salary of around €2,950).

Where are the top-paid salaries?

The state with the highest salary is Vienna, with a median pay of €56,980. According to the survey, salaries in Innsbruck (€46,667) and Salzburg (€56,000) are more in line with the national average.

If you are at an executive level, you can expect to earn €68,333 in Vienna, €53,200 in Tyrol, €53,517 in Styria, €61,600 in Salzburg, €58,333 in Upper Austria and €56,200 in Lower Austria.

The "best age group" comprises people in Austria between 55 and 60 years old who earn €58,500 yearly.

And the top industry is the pharmaceutical industry, where salaries average around €66,540.

IT is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after jobs in Austria and many other countries. According to the survey, a project manager earns around €67,000 in Austria, while a software developer earns €58,333.