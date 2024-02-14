Valentine’s Day: Six of the best spots for a romantic date in Vienna

Advertisement

Austria’s historic capital city, Vienna, is famous for being one of Europe's most picturesque and romantic getaways. But with limited time and an overwhelming choice of splendid sights and cosy cafes, it can be hard to know what to choose. To help, we’ve put together a list of seven fantastic things to do as inspiration for a date over Valentine’s Week.

Schönbrunn Palace

Why not take your significant other for a dreamy day out at Schönbrunn Palace? Built over the course of the 18th century, Schönbrunn became the primary summer residence of the Habsburg monarchy, offering an insight into the lavish life of Austria’s former royal family. With breathtaking gardens, glorious ballroom interiors and its famous Neoclassical facade, a date at Scönbrunn has something for everyone. Couples who love history can immerse themselves in a guided tour, while Instagrammers will find the garden a perfect place for romantic snaps. Tickets can be booked online to avoid queues or bought on the door.

Belvedere Museum

What could be more romantic than The Kiss? Gustav Klimt’s legendary gold-leaf portrait is exhibited in pride-of-place at the Belvedere Gallery, along with a spectacular range of other classical and modern art. The iconic painting in its dreamy, palatial setting undoubtedly makes the Belvedere Museum’s art collection a must-see for couples visiting Vienna. Furthermore, the gorgeous gardens, baroque architecture and sweeping skyline views from the top of the gallery do justice to the fascinating artworks. With a cafe and nearby walks to enjoy afterwards, the Belvedere is sure to impress.

Cafe Schwarzenberg

If you fancy a coffee date or delicious drinks, look no further than Cafe Schwarzenberg, the oldest cafe in Vienna’s famous Ringstrasse. Open since 1861, Schwarzenberg began life as one of Austria’s earliest and most glamorous coffee houses. Its traditional interior of intimate tables, mirrors and chandeliers is rivalled only by its fabulous menu. This is a great place to treat your date with Viennese delicacies and speciality coffee, including a range of unique and coffee-based cocktails.

Vienna State Opera

What could be more classically Vienna than a night at the opera? The iconic Staasoper building has been featured in many classic films and sits right at the centre of the Ringstrasse. With a diverse programme of spectacular ballets and operas running throughout the week, tickets to a performance can guarantee a good evening. And fear not - if they’re sold out online, it’s not unusual to find extra tickets are offered at the box office on the day itself. Drop by in the morning and enquire!

Spanish Riding School

Vienna’s Spanish Riding School is one of the world's top four equestrian training academies. Built by the Austrian Emperor Charles VI in the 1730s, the prestigious institute has been dedicated to the breeding and training of Lizzipaner horses ever since. Horse training and dressage performances are open to the public during the week and take place in the academy’s spectacular Winter Riding Hall. Whether you love horse riding or are simply looking for a unique experience, watching Vienna’s white stallions' talent and beauty will thrill you like no other.

Karlskirche

Our final recommendation is a concert in Karlskirche. Built in the 18th century to mark the end of a plague and a new era of healing, this is one of the city's most breathtaking Roman Catholic churches. With a lavishly painted altar, world-renowned frescoes on the ceiling and a beautiful domed roof illuminated at night, Karlskirche is a fantastic venue. It’s a very popular location for concerts, so look out for any string quartet or orchestra performances before paying a visit - the acoustics are fabulous, and tickets can usually be bought on the day.

Did we miss your favourite spot? Let us know in the comments below.