How do Austrians celebrate Valentine's Day?

St. Valentine's Day is celebrated in Austria every February 14th, and even if the country is not known for being romantic, Austrians do enjoy the date - you will see people buying and exchanging flowers and chocolate boxes.

In German, though, the date is known as Valentinstag. So, how do Austrians celebrate?

Not unlike other special occasions, it is very common for couples to go out - even outdoors if the February weather allows it. Restaurants and bars have special offers, and in many places, it is necessary to book a table weeks in advance.

"Valentine's Day has become more and more of a guest magnet in recent years - and the restaurants have come up with a wide variety of offers to mark the occasion," said Peter Dobcak, chairman of the Gastronomy Section in the Vienna Chamber of Commerce.

However, not every couple chooses to go to a crowded restaurant, and many decide to spend the date with a home-cooked meal and a move at home, for example.

If you are in Vienna and haven't planned for your date, you can check out our last-minute suggestions HERE.

What about presents?

Austrians are rarely left empty-handed after Valentine's Day, but they also traditionally keep things simpler than in other countries. According to the Austrian trade association Handelsverband, people spend an average of €73 on gifts during the date - compared to €114 in France and almost $193 in the US.

"In Vorarlberg, the average per capita spending on Valentine's Day this year is €87, in the federal capital Vienna at €83 and in Salzburg at €81. Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Carinthia are also above the €70 mark," said industry spokesman Rainer Will.

According to the Handelsverband research, people buy gifts an average of six days before February 14th.



The top five presents for an Austrian valentine are flowers and plants, followed by chocolate and sweets, restaurant visits, gift vouchers and non-material gifts (such as experiences and trips).

Who are the Valentines?

Even though most people will celebrate February 14th with their romantic partners, husbands and wives, boyfriends and girlfriends, family members and even friends can receive some love too.

In general, it's not uncommon for Austrians to bring flowers to their mothers and older (female) relatives. Some people also give small presents, such as flowers or a box of chocolates, to their older neighbours - it will all depend on the relationship you have with them.

What to say on Valentine’s Day?

We've got you covered if you’re thinking of ways to express your feelings to your significant (Austrian) other in German. Here are a few phrases that will surely hit the mark:

Ich liebe dich so sehr (English: I love you so much)

Du bist so schön (English: You’re so beautiful)

Willst du mein Valentin sein? (English: Will you be my Valentine?)

Wir sind füreinander bestimmt (English: We are meant to be together).

