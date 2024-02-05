Reader question: Can I work in Austria with a student visa?

Advertisement

For many international students in Austria, the prospect of gaining work experience while pursuing their studies is appealing. Others look forward to getting a job not just for the experience but also to help out with some of the bills in the expensive Alpine country.

Regardless of your situation, it's important to understand the specific rules for working while on a student visa in Austria.

Can I work as a student in Austria?

The short answer is yes. But there are conditions.

There is usually a time limit of around 20 hours a week that you can work while in Austria on a student residence permit. Additionally, your employer will have to apply for the necessary permit for you with the Public Employment Service (AMS).

You can work for longer hours if this does not interfere with your education and if the position cannot be filled with domestic or "integrated foreign workers" registered as jobseekers, according to the federal government.

READ ALSO: What kind of discounts can you get as a student in Austria?

The time limit essentially ensures you have enough time to devote to your studies – your primary reason for being in Austria in the first place.

No work permit is required for holiday or work placements that are prescribed as part of a course of study in Austria. The employer must notify the Public Employment Service of the internship at least three weeks before it begins.

Of course, if you are an EU or equivalent citizen, you do not need a student visa to stay in Austria and have full access to the labour market.

READ ALSO: REVEALED: What are the most attractive employers for students in Austria?

Advertisement

What happens after I graduate?

After you graduate from your programme in Austria, you can renew your residence permit for a full year to stay in the country and look for work or set up a business. Graduates in Austria also have a much easier time qualifying for a work permit than many other classes of skilled workers.

For more information on how that works, you can check out how to stay in Austria after graduating from an Austrian university.