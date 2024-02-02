Where in Austria can you find the cheapest fuel in 2024

Advertisement

February is a busy month on Austrian roads, as many families travel for a short holiday during the school semester break. However, with high fuel prices in Austria, planning your trip is essential.

Why is fuel so expensive in Austria?

A recent analysis by the mobility club ÖAMTC shows the fuel price trends in 2024, revealing a notable impact of CO2 pricing on travel expenses. In January, a considerable surge in fuel prices was attributed to the rise in CO2 prices, with diesel becoming 3.7 cents and super increasing by 4.4 cents per litre compared to December 2023.

Diesel's price hike aligns closely with the higher CO2 price, while super experiences a slightly more substantial increase.

The average prices per litre at Austrian filling stations in January were € 1.639 for diesel and € 1.534 for petrol, emphasising that diesel remains noticeably pricier than super.

Where are prices higher, and where are they cheaper?

Austria's energy control agency, E-Control, released a survey with median prices for the elite of Diesel and Super (the name used in Austria for petrol) for each state as of January 31st. You can check it here:



Burgenland: €1.669 (diesel) and €1.559 (super)

Styria: €1.679 (diesel) and €1.568 (super)

Upper Austria: €1.679 (diesel) and €1.573 (super)

Lower Austria: €1.681 (diesel) and €1.569 (super)

Carinthia: €1.684 (diesel) and €1.569 (super)

Vienna: €1.699 (diesel) and €1.574 (super)

Salzburg: €1.699 (diesel) and €1.579 (super)

Tyrol: €1.729 (diesel) and €1.622 (super)

Vorarlberg: €1.739 (diesel) and €1.629 (super)

Austrian average: €1.689 (diesel) and €1.578 (super)

How can I save money when travelling by car in Austria?

In response to these developments, the ÖAMTC (Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club) offers some tips for making journeys during the semester break more budget-friendly:

First, if you are heading west, you should know that refuelling is most expensive in Vorarlberg and Tyrol - fuel prices here are up to five cents above the Austrian average. You should also compare prices in advance, which is easier using local apps such as the ÖAMTC app.

You should also avoid filling stations at the autobahn, as their prices can be around 60 cents higher than those of the cheapest filling stations in cities. According to the ÖAMTC, this alone can save you up to €30 on a 50-litre tank.

Finally, the club also recommends people drive with "foresight" and adjust their speed to the higher traffic volume at the start of the vacation. Driving at a steady (albeit slower) pace rather than breaking and accelerating often helps save fuel and is more environmentally friendly and safer.

Other tips from ÖAMTC to save money on fuel are to fill up your car at the start of the week as fuel becomes more expensive towards the weekend. And do it in the morning to avoid the possibility of one-off price increases that are allowed from 12 pm.