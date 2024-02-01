Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Landmark Freedom of Information Act passes in the Austrian National Council

After years of discussion and persistent efforts, the Freedom of Information Act is set to become law in Austria, marking a significant step towards transparency.

Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer expressed her satisfaction with the development, acknowledging that it took considerable time to reach this point. Maurer noted that the journey for this legislation began in 1987 when Green MP Walter Geyer first called for the abolition of official secrecy in parliament.

For Jörg Leichtfried, the constitutional spokesperson for the Social Democrats (SPÖ), the law represents a good compromise and a significant change for Austria. He stressed that the law brings about improvements, including protections for investigative journalists against "outing" in the inquiry procedure and strengthening the right of Members of Parliament (MPs) to ask questions in parliament.

The Neos party raised several concerns, including exempting small municipalities from the obligation to publish information actively. Additionally, the absence of an automatic response from authorities when requests are rejected was criticised, creating what the Neos described as a two-tier society based on legal knowledge.

READ ALSO: How Austria has tightened laws to prevent political corruption

Renting in Austria: The key things foreign residents need to know

When you sign the rental agreement and pay rent, there are certain rights - and obligations - you need to be aware of in Austria.

Gas supply situation in Austria remains critical

Austria's gas supply security has been significantly bolstered by the comparatively mild winter experienced so far. Lower gas consumption, coupled with favourable pricing, has contributed to this resilience, which is evident in the fill level of domestic storage facilities, which currently stands at over 80 percent—five percentage points higher than last year.

However, the upcoming end-of-heating-season storage levels, particularly at the end of March, will be instrumental in determining the outlook for gas supply. If the fill level surpasses 60 percent, equivalent to 60 terawatt hours (TWh) or more, there is optimism regarding a well-functioning gas supply in the subsequent winter. Conversely, falling below this threshold could lead to more severe challenges, caution Bernhard Painz and Michael Woltran, Austrian Gas Grid Management AG (AGGM) directors.

The directors emphasise the pivotal role of storage levels, especially considering uncertainties surrounding Russian gas supplies. While alternative sources from Norway or liquefied natural gas (LNG) exist, current import capacities from north-western (Germany) and southern (Italy) sources may not be sufficient to replace the required volumes of Russian gas in Austria if the need arises.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Austria's new rules for electricity prices will affect residents

Advertisement

Cancellations at German airports today

Many German airports, including Frankfurt, Hamburg, Bremen, Berlin, Leipzig, Dresden, and Erfurt, will experience significant disruptions today due to a one-day strike by security staff.

The strike, affecting approximately 25,000 employees in aviation security, is expected to impact flights between Germany and Austria as well. Munich and Nuremberg airports will not be affected, as their staff falls under the public sector.

The German Airports Association (ADV) expressed deep concern over the impending strike, emphasising its negative impact on airports and thousands of passengers. While the airports are not directly involved in the labour dispute, they find themselves at the centre of conflicting interests. The ADV urged the ver.di union to resume negotiations.

The strike results from stalled wage negotiations between ver.di and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS). Despite three rounds of talks, an agreement has not been reached, prompting the strike action.

READ ALSO: What are the new flights to and from Austrian airports in 2024?

Advertisement

Vienna hospital uses data centre heat for heating

The Floridsdorf Clinic in Vienna is now utilising the waste heat generated by a neighbouring data centre to cover a significant portion of its heating requirements.

The data centre, considered Austria's largest, is located adjacent to the hospital. A heat pump system, connected by an underground pipe, extracts thermal energy from the data centre's cooling water, which is then used to heat the hospital. The innovative system is expected to save up to 4,000 tons of CO2 annually and serves as a model for future projects in Vienna. The investment for the system was estimated at around €3.5 million.

The Floridsdorf Clinic aims to cover 50 to 70 percent of its heating needs through this sustainable approach. The concept involves a cyclical process where cooled water returns to the data centre for reuse in cooling. Vienna's city officials see the project as a precedent for incorporating similar initiatives into future hospital planning, emphasising the collaborative effort required for such innovations.

The federal government has funded this project, highlighting its commitment to climate protection.

READ ALSO: Austria 'dangerously unprepared' for increase in temperatures due to climate change

Advertisement

Record number of senior citizens involved in accidents

In the first three quarters of the previous year, Austria experienced a concerning increase in road traffic accidents involving senior citizens, especially those aged 65 and above.

Statistics Austria reported that 90 individuals in this age group died on Austrian roads during this period, marking a record high for senior fatalities. Despite an overall decrease in the number of accidents on Austrian roads over the past ten years, the number of seniors injured or killed rose by 22 percent.

Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas revealed that, from January to September 2023, one in seven accident victims was over 65 years old. The total reported accidents during this period amounted to 27,804, resulting in 34,408 injuries and 316 fatalities.

Lower Austria recorded the highest number of accidents, with 5,217 cases, while Vienna experienced 3,879 accidents. Vienna's road safety statistics stood out positively, with a significant decrease of more than 43 percent in fatalities compared to previous years.

The most common modes of transport for seniors involved in accidents were bicycles (37 percent), cars (35 percent), and pedestrians (11 percent).

Senior drivers over 65 were found to cause 18 percent of serious accidents involving multiple people. Priority violations (45 percent) and carelessness or distraction (24 percent) were identified as the primary causes of accidents among senior drivers, with inappropriate speed (5 percent) and substance use (3 percent) being less common compared to other age groups.

READ ALSO: The six ways you can lose your driving licence in Austria

Advertisement

Martin Sellner took part in another secret meeting of right-wing

In a recent development, it has been disclosed that two members of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party participated in an event in Swabia, Bavaria, featuring Martin Sellner, the former head of the far-right Identitarian movement in Austria.

The meeting, held in Dasing near Augsburg, focused on the concept of "remigration," echoing a similar event in Potsdam, where Sellner was also present.

According to reports, Sellner served as the keynote speaker in Bavaria, discussing the mass expulsion of individuals with a migration background, commonly termed "remigration." Similar discussions reportedly took place during the Potsdam meeting on November 25th, involving AfD politicians, members of the right-wing conservative Werteunion, right-wing extremists, and entrepreneurs.

READ ALSO: How much of a threat is Austria's far-right Identitarian Movement?



If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].