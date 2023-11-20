What are the new flights to and from Austrian airports in 2024?

Advertisement

All are reached through three of the nation’s largest airports - Vienna, Salzburg and Graz.

Vienna

From Vienna’s International Airport travellers will have the greatest pick of new destinations.

Starting in late October, Austrian Airlines, the nation’s flagship airline, now flies to the Spanish city of Seville, in the region of Andalucia. Direct flights take off each Tuesday and Saturday.

Additionally, Austrian Airlines has added a new flight to the Finnish city of Rovaniemi in Lappland, otherwise known as ‘the official home of Santa Claus’. The airline also flies to the nearby city of Kittila, home of ski resorts, as well as a great place to view the ‘Northern Lights’. Both direct flights occur each Saturday.

Budget carrier Ryanair has also begun expanding its offerings from the capital's airport, flying to the Polish capital of Warsaw on a daily basis, and the Italian city of Treviso every day of the week apart from Tuesdays.

Finally, Italian airline Aeroitalia has begun flying daily between Vienna and Ancona, capital of the Marche region, since October 2023. The city is a central departure point for cruises throughout the Adriatic.

Salzburg

Commencing July 10th 2024, travellers will be able to fly directly from Salzburg to the historic Tunisian city of Monastir, every Wednesday, via Tunisian carrier Nouvelair Tunisie.

Graz

From Graz, travellers will also have access to a new destination in the coming year. Commencing April 2nd 2024, Turkish airline Sunexpress will be flying three times weekly to the popular destination of Antalya. These flights will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Graz has also been named a second Eurowings hub in Austria after Vienna, so expect to have more destinations added to the schedule.