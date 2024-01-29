Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Chancellor Karl Nehammer presents his Austria Plan

Chancellor Karl Nehammer presented his highly-anticipated Austria Plan in Wels on Friday afternoon, offering a comprehensive vision for the nation's future. Here are some highlights from Chancellor Nehammer's Austria Plan:

Ban the use of the "gendered language" in administration and universities, the plan includes provisions for reducing taxes, aiming to ease the financial burden on citizens. The Austria Plan provides measures to cut social benefits as part of broader economic reforms.

The government plans to adopt a stricter stance on asylum seekers, enforcing more robust policies. Nehammer envisions diplomatic pressure on countries with negative asylum status, aiming to conclude further readmission agreements. He said he opposes any "party political experiments" with citizenship, advocating against softening the criteria for granting citizenship and voting rights.

The plan calls for establishing a "national cultural property law" to legally address symbols and behaviours contrary to "basic values" in Austria.

Nehammer advocates providing everyone with the option to purchase cooperative apartments, promoting homeownership. The chancellor also suggests introducing grandparental leave, allowing grandparents to receive childcare allowance when taking childcare duties.

The Austria plan also proposes Introducing an annual full-time tax bonus by 2030, providing €1,000 for all full-time employees. The plan aims to make apprenticeships more international, allowing for the training of foreign skilled workers in Austria.

Nehammer firmly rejects the introduction of new wealth and inheritance taxes. The document also advocates for automatic pension splitting on the first child's birth to facilitate shared family responsibilities. The chancellor proposed a ban on hormone treatments for individuals under the age of 18.

The plan proposes reimbursement of costs for defendants acquitted after lengthy legal proceedings. Nehammer calls for a clear name requirement on the Internet, emphasising the need to prevent an "identity-free space."

The plan suggests expanding climate tickets (Klimaticket) to include a version for companies to use for business trips and tourists.

The plan includes the construction of a new national stadium for the soccer team and the creation of a competence centre for e-athletes.

Thousands in Austria join protests against far-right

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Austria on Friday to protest against right-wing extremism and racism, inspired by similar rallies in neighbouring Germany.

In recent weeks, hundreds of thousands have joined the German protests against the far-right AfD party after its members were revealed to have discussed a mass deportation plan at a meeting with extremists.

Among the participants was Martin Sellner, a leader of Austria’s Identitarian Movement, which subscribes to the “great replacement” conspiracy theory that alleges a plot to replace Europe’s “native” white population with non-white migrants.

In the capital, Vienna, police said about 35,000 demonstrators braved rain to gather near the parliament building on Friday evening. Organisers estimated the turnout to be around 80,000 people.

How can I find volunteer work in Austria?

Volunteering is an essential part of life in Austria, with hundreds of thousands of people carrying out voluntary work regularly. But where can you find opportunities to help?

Two sent to 'training' after broadcasting recording of Hitler speech

The Vienna public prosecutor's office has decided not to pursue a trial for the teenager and adult who played excerpts of Hitler speeches over the loudspeaker system on an ÖBB railjet last May.

Instead, the public prosecutor's office has ordered the duo to attend a six-month training course called "Dialogue instead of hate" at the Neustart association.

Last May, the two individuals made disturbing announcements on a Railjet train from Bregenz to Vienna, playing excerpts from Hitler speeches. The investigation involved video analysis, leading to charges against the duo. They confessed to accessing an intercom system in each carriage, typically operated by ÖBB employees using a key to play the recordings.



Entry ban in Germany considered for far-right activist Martin Sellner

Following the exposure of a meeting involving right-wing extremists, conservatives, and AfD members by the research platform "Correctiv," German security authorities are reportedly evaluating the implementation of an entry ban and subsequent deportation for the former head of the far-right Identitarian Movement in Austria, Martin Sellner.

The meeting, attended by Sellner, revealed plans for large-scale "remigration," involving the deportation of millions of immigrants, including those with a migration background.

According to a report in "Der Spiegel," the German federal police have entered Sellner's information into the internal wanted persons database this week, potentially denying him onward travel in case of a border check. The decision is said to be based on a risk assessment by the police.

Michael Stübgen, the Interior Minister of the federal state of Brandenburg, commented on the situation, stating that immigration authorities can impose entry bans on EU citizens if they threaten security and order. The city of Potsdam, where the meeting took place, is currently examining whether the statements made at the location threaten security and public order, considering potential measures within the framework of local jurisdiction.

Small earthquake in the Tyrol area

A minor earthquake hit the Ehrwald area of Tyrol on Saturday night. According to the Austrian Earthquake Service, the 3.6 magnitude shock was clearly felt by residents in the area.

At this magnitude, slight damage, such as hairline cracks in the plaster, could occur in isolated cases, but more severe damage is not to be expected.

Large cannabis seizure during routine border check in Kittsee

In a routine border check in Kittsee (Burgenland) on Friday afternoon, authorities apprehended a 25-year-old citizen attempting to enter the country with a significant quantity of cannabis. The individual was found in possession of 23.6 kilograms of the illicit substance.

Vienna police spokesman Philipp Haßlinger provided details about the incident, stating that the cannabis was packed in bin bags but not effectively concealed within the vehicle. The suspect was subject to an active arrest order, mainly issued by the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, Western Branch, for previous drug-related offences.

Bei einer routinemäßigen Grenzkontrolle konnten 23,6kg Cannabiskraut gefunden und sichergestellt werden. Gegen den Lenker bestand außerdem eine aufrechte Festnahmeanordnung, welche durch das LKA Wien durchgeführt wurde. #Presseaussendungen https://t.co/bOO4mlbtTN pic.twitter.com/NpXB7MsAf4 — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) January 28, 2024

