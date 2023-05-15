Austrian railway probes 'Hitler' train announcements

Advertisement

The incident comes after two trains had been manipulated last week to broadcast a "nonsensical, confusing mix" of childrens' songs and old, and flawed announcements, ÖBB spokesman Bernhard Rieder told AFP.

The latest incident on Sunday, which provoked public outcry, allegedly included Hitler salutes and what appeared to be historic recordings of speeches by Adolf Hitler.

All three incidents occurred when ÖBB trains passed through the same section between the eastern Austrian city of St. Poelten and its capital Vienna, Rieder added.

Late Sunday, the two suspects were reported to Austrian police, who identified them through analysing video footage from their trains' surveillance cameras.

The ÖBB declined to further identify the suspects, but confirmed the two are "not ÖBB employees".

The suspects are accused of allegedly obtaining a generic key common throughout Europe to gain access to the train's intercom station to play back the audio recordings, Rieder said.

Adolf Hitler was born in Austria.

Austria -- which the Nazis "annexed" into the Third Reich in 1938 -- has some of the world's strictest laws against Holocaust denial and pro-Nazi activities.

Despite this, offences involving expressions of pro-Nazi sentiment are not uncommon.