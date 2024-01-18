Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Austria registers 7.8 percent inflation in 2023

In 2023, Austria experienced a significant increase in the cost of living, with inflation reaching 7.8 percent, marking the second consecutive year of exceptionally high inflation. Statistics Austria reports that this figure is nearly four times higher than the European Central Bank's target of 2 percent.

Although inflation peaked at 11.2 percent in January, it gradually decreased throughout the year, reaching a low of 5.3 percent in November.

The causes of Austria's inflation are attributed to domestic factors, such as delayed and inadequate government interventions in consumer prices. More than half of Austria's 2023 inflation is linked to significant price rises in the catering sector, food, household energy, and housing maintenance.

The catering sector experienced over 9 percent higher prices, while accommodation costs rose by nearly 10 percent. Inflation in Austria is expected to persist above the eurozone average due to higher wage settlements, impacting the competitiveness of the country in international markets.

While experts express concerns about Austria's competitiveness, they predict a decline in inflation in 2024, starting at around 5 percent and falling to approximately 3 percent by the year's end. This trajectory suggests an annual inflation rate of around 4 percent for Austria in the coming year.

Lufthansa cancels flights Innsbruck - Frankfurt

Starting April 1, 2024, Innsbruck Airport will experience a halt in flights to Frankfurt as Lufthansa, whose subsidiary Air Dolomiti operates the route, urgently required maintenance for its Airbus A320Neo aircraft.

The safety maintenance is estimated to take up to 300 days per aircraft, affecting around 20 planes in the Lufthansa fleet.

Expressing regret over the sudden cancellation, Marco Pernetta, Managing Director of Innsbruck Airport, highlighted the loss of the vital connection to the Frankfurt hub. Passengers who have already booked will be contacted by Lufthansa in the coming days. As alternatives, Vienna and Amsterdam are suggested as hubs for affected travellers.

In the past, a bus connection to Munich Airport provided by Lufthansa proved to be a viable solution for the impacted flights, servicing approximately three flights a day.

Last year, this connection served around 135,000 passengers.

Covid vaccines saved around 25,000 lives in Austria

A study by the World Health Organization's (WHO) respiratory disease surveillance network has revealed that coronavirus vaccinations have saved over 1.4 million lives in Europe as of March 2023. In Austria, the number of lives saved is estimated to be around 25,000.

Molecular biologist Martin Moder, who shared the study findings on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), emphasised the importance of vaccination, particularly for older adults. "It becomes critical from the age of 60," he noted, adding that vaccination is "essential" from the age of 80.

The study results, published on a preprint server and yet to undergo peer review, indicate that most deaths prevented were attributed to the third dose of the vaccine.

The study does not account for indirectly avoided deaths due to reduced hospital utilisation, and data for some large European countries like Poland and Turkey is missing. Nevertheless, Moder believes the actual number of lives saved in Europe is likely to be significantly higher than the reported figure.

Increased cancellations of suburban trains in Vienna

Vienna's public transport network, already facing challenges due to the ongoing renovation of the city's subway system, is now grappling with recurring breakdowns of suburban trains. The cause, according to operator ÖBB, lies in a combination of factors, including delayed spare part deliveries and switch failures.

In response to the escalating situation, ÖBB has implemented several measures to address the spare part shortage and switch failures. These include assigning additional shifts to maintenance crews and certifying new suppliers to expedite spare part delivery.

The company has also apologised to passengers for the inconvenience caused and assured them that they are working tirelessly to restore full train service as soon as possible.

