How can I get a Covid or flu vaccine in Austria this autumn?

Advertisement

Despite some complaints of a shortage of October appointments, particularly in Vienna, the association is encouraging at risk people to book in their appointments to get vaccinated for Covid-19, RSV, the flu, and pneumonia.

“We’re ready and there’s no gap in what we can offer,” says ÖÄK President Edgar Wutscher, although he did note that fewer people in Austria are prepared and willing to get vaccinated than they typically might like to see.

Wutscher encourages anyone who is at-risk, or who simply might like to get a vaccine as a precaution, to call their general practitioner as soon as possible to book an appointment. Wutscher notes that many practices are ordering vaccines in smaller quantities on a rolling basis, according to the number of appointments they have, to prevent waste. Because it might take a few days for an order to be shipped out, he recommends calling your doctor as soon as possible to get a timely vaccine.

Can I get vaccinated at a pharmacy?

Despite some previous suggestions from the Health Minister, vaccination is not currently available in pharmacies or in the large vaccination centres Austria saw during the pandemic. As such, the main place in Austria to get your vaccines remains your doctor’s office.

Advertisement

What can I get?

Austria recently updated its vaccination guidelines to recommend only one jab for Covid-19, as well as booster jabs, rather than the three that had been required for full immunisation recently. Recently delivered vaccines are also up to date to cover new Covid variants.

RSV vaccines are also available in Austria for the first time this season, in addition to pneumonia, flu, and meningitis vaccines.

People over the age of 60 and people at higher risk, including pregnant women, are particularly recommended to get doses.

READ ALSO: What are Austria’s new Covid-19 and RSV vaccine recommendations?