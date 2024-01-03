Forecast: Austria braces for extreme cold and heavy snow

Advertisement

The year 2024 in Austria kicked off much like the previous one ended—unseasonably warm. However, this upcoming weekend should bring a notable return of winter, with fresh snowfall expected in lower altitudes followed by cold temperatures.

By Saturday, a low-pressure system will arrive in Central Europe, accompanied by colder airflow from northern and northeastern Europe into the Alpine region. Coupled with humidity from another low-pressure area over the Mediterranean, Austria is expected to be plunged into deep winter conditions over the weekend, according to a recent UWZ forecast.

On Saturday, rainfall and light to moderate-intensity snowfall are forecasted nationwide. The snow line will vary considerably, starting around 600 metres in some areas of Vorarlberg and North Tyrol and rising to approximately 1,100 meters in East Tyrol and Carinthia by morning.

However, colder air from the north will gradually lower the snow line to about 500 meters by midday. As evening approaches, the snow line will descend even further toward lower altitudes on the northern side of the Alps and in the east.

Over Sunday, widespread snowfall is expected, mainly reaching lower altitudes, dropping to approximately 600 to 800 meters only in the southern regions.

Snowfall over the weekend - including in Vienna

Most of Austria is anticipated to be covered by a blanket of snow over the weekend, except for some areas in Lower Carinthia, where milder temperatures might inhibit snowfall.

Snow accumulations could range from 5 to 15 centimetres in the Danube region and the east, with Vienna expecting between 10 and 15 centimetres. In the Vienna Woods districts, up to 20 centimetres could accumulate. More snow, typically 20 to 30 centimetres, is forecast in the Upper Waldviertel and the northern Alps above approximately 800 meters.

Next week, cold temperatures will continue throughout the country, with most daytime temperatures below freezing.

Overnight lows in the provincial capitals are projected between -7C (Vienna City) and -15C (Salzburg). In the coldest spots, temperatures below -20C are expected. Later in the week, the big freeze will gradually ease, with temperatures returning to the positive side during the day.

January in Austria typically sees several days when the temperatures stay below zero throughout the day and night, known as Eistage or "ice days".

The average number of days where temperatures remain below zero in January ranges from 5 in Innsbruck to 12 in Klagenfurt, while Vienna usually experiences around 6 to 8. So far this winter, St. Pölten has had the most days where temperatures haven't risen above zero for 24 hours (3) while Bregenz has yet to encounter its first.