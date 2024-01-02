Austrian German word of the day: Jänner

Advertisement

What does it mean?

Jänner is typically used by speakers of Austrian German to refer to ‘January’ and it sounds like this.

How do you use it or where might you see it?

You’ll see and hear Jänner absolutely everywhere in Austria this month, whether in newspaper bylines or just while walking in the streets.

Although Austrians will still understand you if you use the standard German Januar, it’d be pretty uncommon for you to hear an Austrian use it unless they’re outside Austria in another German-speaking country – for example on a business trip to Frankfurt or Berlin. At home, they’ll typically use Jänner absolutely everywhere, all the time. It’s not considered slang and can be used in professional, personal, or whatever situation.

Using Jänner rather than Januar with an Austrian is a simple, completely neutral way of demonstrating that you’re making an effort to speak Austrian German and are familiar with a local custom – which could score you some points.

As a noun, it’s pretty easy to use. Just insert it where you need to and remember that it’s a masculine noun, so der Jänner – Im Jänner fliege ich nach Spanien, or – “In January, I fly to Spain”.

People in some parts of Switzerland or Bavaria in southern Germany might use Jänner sometimes, but it’s use is most widespread in Austria. If you find yourself outside Austria in another German-speaking country, you’re probably better off using the standard German Januar until you get back.

