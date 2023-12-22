How Austrians from small towns celebrate New Year's Eve

Advertisement

In a small village in Carinthia, the locals celebrate the new year with a ski tour up a mountain where they place torches in the snow. Following this, they welcome the demon Perchten to their village parade.

These traditions connecting small towns in the Alpine countryside date back years but might surprise newcomers.

Mountain events

Since Austria is a country filled with mountains and hills, sledging is a traditional way to celebrate the new year for many Austrians living in western villages. Neighbours commonly gather and head to the nearest slope, enjoying some fast downhill sledging as a start to the festivities.

Many villages also organise New Year's parades with traditional costumes, local food, and music. These parades celebrate the beginning of the new year in a festive and communal way, attracting the entire neighbourhood.

Music plays a significant role during this day in most villages. Many villages organise a Neujahrskonzert (New Year's Concerts) with classical or folk music in connection with the parade.

In Mallnitz, a small village in Carinthia, the residents take their New Year celebrations to extraordinary levels. The skiing school organises a ski hike up one of the mountains during the day. Halfway up, they arrange torches in the snow to form the number of the new year.

Everyone is welcome to join this event, and usually, most of the villagers participate.

After enjoying the flames from the torches in the snow, everyone skies down the mountain together to prepare for the city parade—one of the year's highlights in Mallnitz.

The parade is filled with music, dances and costumes, but it is most famous for the so-called Perchten, a creature similar to Krampus, a sort of demon believed to chase away evil spirits. The Perchten has sharp teeth and a long tongue and is typically dressed in a suit of goat skin with loud cowbells attached to the belt.

Perchten , the Austrian folk demon that parades through Austrian cities. Photo: Jody Marx / Pixabay

Effigies, glückspilz and New Year's Eve trail

To leave the past behind and enter the new year free from earlier burdens, it is not uncommon, especially in the Alpine areas, to create effigies or representations of the old year. These are then burned in a symbolic gesture of letting go of the past.

To enter the new year with happiness and luck, Der Glückspilz is another tradition and a communal way for people to exchange well wishes and positive energy as they enter the new year.

Der Gluckspilz is an item, most often a pig, given to loved ones as a symbol of luck, wealth and happiness.

Like in Vienna, some villages organise New Year's Eve trails where locals and visitors can stroll through the town, enjoying performances, live music and food stalls. During this event, bars and restaurants usually stay open until late to serve drinks and food and create space for dancing and socialising.

It is also common for the villages to celebrate the new year with the local fire brigade. Typically, they organise a day-drinking event with music to welcome the new year.

They usually set up rows of tables, offer beers and other drinks and hire a live band, often a local one.