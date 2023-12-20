German word of the day: Der Heiligabend
Presents, a Christmas tree and cookies are part of most people's Christmas. But what makes up an Austrian Christmas?
Christmas Eve is special for everyone in Austria, even though it is celebrated quite differently across the country.
What does it mean?
The word “Der Heiligabend” is put together with “heilig” (holy) and “Abend” (evening) and refers to the 24th of December-Christmas Eve.
“Der Heiligabend” has many names, depending on the family or region of German-speaking countries you live in.
Some call it “Christnacht” (Christ night), “Heiliger Abend” (holy night), “Weihnachtsabend” (Christmas evening), “Christfest” (Christ fest) “Beschertag” (bestow day), or simply “Weihnacht(en)” (Christmas).
What role does “der Heiligabend” play in Austria?
In Austria, Christmas is celebrated on the evening of December 24th.
By then, the tree is standing and decorated, the cookies have been baked, and it is dark outside so that the candles on the tree shine brightly.
For most people, “Heiligabend” means celebrating with your family, eating tasty food such as cooked goose (many families have their feast on the 25th) or simply “Kartoffelsalat” (potato salad), and sharing gifts under the tree.
Many people also sing songs, recite poems or Christmas stories, and others play games.
Some also watch a Christmas movie.
In the US it might be “It’s a wonderful life” or “A Christmas Carol” and in Austria it might be the children’s film “Beutelomäus” or international classics like "Home Alone" (in German, the movie is called Kevin Alone at Home).
Example
“Wie viele Tage noch bis Heiligabend!?”
“How many days until Christmas Eve!?”
