Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sick leave due to Covid still rising in Austria

Last week (week 50), a total of 52,338 individuals insured with ÖGK, Austria's largest public insurer, were on sick leave due to Covid-19, marking a significant increase of over 25 percent from the 41,690 cases reported in the week prior, broadcaster ORF reported.



Alongside the COVID-related sickness data, there was a surge in the number of individuals registered as unfit for work due to flu-like infections at ÖGK, escalating from 90,405 to 102,274. This data highlighted 888 confirmed cases of "real" influenza, or flu, compared to 568 cases reported in the prior week. Overall, the number of individuals unable to work due to respiratory infections surpassed 155,000.

"The current wave of colds has Austria firmly in its grip," said ÖGK chief physician Andreas Krauter.

Krauter emphasised the steady rise in cases of all three illnesses—"real" flu, flu-like infections, and Covid-19. He urged people to prioritise protection measures in the lead-up to Christmas, advising the use of masks, frequent hand washing, and disinfection, especially in crowded settings. Krauter also recommended getting vaccinated against influenza and Covid-19, emphasising that it is an opportune moment to do so.

Where in Austria will electricity and gas prices rise and fall in 2024?

The so-called "grid fees", a major component of gas and electricity prices in Austria, are set to rise next year. Here's the breakdown of how much and where.

Far-right state councillor recommends ice bath instead of vaccination

The Lower Austrian State Councillor for Asylum and Security, Christoph Luisser (FPÖ), drew attention in the media after swimming in Lake Ratzersdorf in St. Pölten alongside fellow party members from the provincial parliament and the Federal Council.

However, what would have seemed like a non-political event took a different turn when Luisser recommended swimming in cold water as an alternative to vaccination amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Luisser was quoted in a press release, stating, "I am unvaccinated, and I will remain so." He suggested, "The best training for the immune system is a refreshing dip in the great outdoors, and I can recommend everyone to try it." Luisser also manages the Corona Fund in the province.

Study reveals precarious working conditions for parcel carriers

The University of Vienna conducted a study funded by the Chamber of Labor (AK) that shed light on the precarious and exploitative working conditions within the parcel industry, particularly affecting refugees. Titled "It's a pyramid - the pressure comes from the top down," the study highlighted the systemic pressures within the industry, according to a Der Standard report.

The study focused on the far-reaching fragmentation within parcel logistics, where major service providers delegate delivery and distribution to subcontractors. Study author Johanna Neuhauser explained that this structure results in mounting pressure being passed down to vulnerable groups, mainly migrants in precarious situations. The study involved analysing existing data and conducting interviews with 43 parcel logistics employees and experts.

Parcel shipments have surged by 125 percent since 2015, making it one of the fastest-growing industries. However, the number of in-house employees hasn't risen substantially, with an increased reliance on temporary workers and part-time employees at subcontractors.

Workers in this industry are often paid per parcel delivered, with some earning as little as 80 cents per delivery, equating to around €80 on a good day, the report said. Additionally, working hours are unpredictable, sometimes extending to 15-hour shifts, especially during high-volume periods like Christmas. Workers often do not take breaks, with no time even for restroom visits.

Temporary workers face consistent pressure of being laid off, with a wave of job cuts after the busy Christmas season. The fear of job insecurity leads some employees to avoid taking sick leave or overwork, for example, hoping for permanent employment. There's also exploitation concerning employment rights, with cases of unpaid overtime and discrepancies between contractual agreements and actual pay.

Refugees and migrants constitute a significant portion of the workforce in this industry. Their residency permits and prospects for citizenship are often linked to their employment, and they often have limited options and awareness of their rights.

The study found that many endure challenges such as limited social benefits, inadequate housing, language barriers, and unacknowledged qualifications.

Teenager on trial for planning a terror attack in Vienna

The conclusions drawn from an expert opinion commissioned by the judiciary shed light on the case involving a 17-year-old who planned a terror attack in Vienna, revealing that he was sane at the time of the incident.

The analysis, conducted by child and youth psychologist Julia Wachter, determined that the teenager, who expressed intent to carry out the terrorist attack with a combat knife at Vienna Central Station but ultimately withdrew, was deemed culpable for his actions.

Wachter's expert opinion highlighted that the individual suffers from an adjustment disorder and a combined developmental disorder. However, crucially, the expert did not find evidence of a significant disturbance of consciousness or mental disorder that could exclude culpability.

As a result, the Vienna public prosecutor's office has the grounds to prosecute the teenager under the terrorism clause and bring charges.

The expert's recommendation includes placing the 17-year-old in a socio-educational residential community upon his release, accompanied by a deradicalisation program to address his support for the radical Islamist terror group "Islamic State" (IS).

