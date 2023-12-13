Will shops in Austria be open on Sundays ahead of Christmas?

Advertisement

With Christmas just around the corner, many people are scurrying to find the time to purchase all those presents before the nativities.

But if you live in Austria, you will need to plan ahead to fit any and all of your shopping needs on the six days a week when stores are allowed to open in the country. Because no, stores will not open on Sundays in Austria - not even for Christmas.

Why are shops closed?

The regulations regarding store opening hours in Austria are notably strict. Governed by a federal law enacted in 2003, these guidelines, rooted in a much earlier tradition, dictate specific times during which stores are permitted to operate. Generally, shops are allowed to remain open from Mondays to Fridays, starting at 6 am and closing at 9 pm. On Saturdays, business hours are shorter: 6 am to 6 pm. Holidays follow the Sunday rules, with an almost absolute ban on openings.

Consequently, most commercial activity in Austria comes to a halt promptly at 6 pm on Saturdays and resumes the following Monday at 6 am.

However, there are a few exemptions to these regulations. Certain businesses, such as bakeries, gas stations that sell fuel and "small sale items," and shops in transit areas, are permitted to operate outside these strict timeframes.

Individual federal states are authorised to determine additional exceptions, particularly in cases involving commuter services, establishments in tourist areas, and events deemed as "special occasions." These provisions allow shops, especially those in train stations, to remain open despite the general limitations on operating hours.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about supermarkets in Austria

Advertisement

What are the exceptions?

Sunday shopping in Austria is such a rarity that any exception (besides the ones already cited) becomes a media sensation.

In December 2021, Austrian shops and retail outlets faced significant financial challenges due to reduced sales caused by pandemic-related restrictions. In response to this situation, the country made an unexpected decision: it allowed shops to operate on Sunday to compensate for the lost revenue.

This decision marked a rare occurrence as it was the first instance in decades that commercial activities were allowed on a Sunday. Austrian media characterised it as "a sacred cow being slaughtered in Austria".

Authorities and workers' unions quickly emphasised that this one-time exception should not be seen as a broader shift toward regular Sunday openings. Additionally, shops were given the discretion to decide whether to open, and employees could refuse to go to work. Those who chose to work received double pay and an extra day off as compensation.

READ ALSO: Seven weird things about life in Austria you need to get used to

The only other exception is on the last holiday before Christmas, the Feast of Immaculate Conception, on December 8th. Then, shops are also permitted to open - but many won't.

Advertisement

Christian traditions

Why are Austrians so rigid when it comes to their Sunday day off? The answer lies in the Christian roots of the country.

Sunday is seen as a holy day by much of the population, and the Austrian Church has long protected the day’s status as a “rest day”. But that is not all - what has once started as a religious thing is now simply a very Austrian thing.

The idea that Sundays are not for shopping and that keeping shops closed is a way to preserve the Austrian quality of life is treasured in the alpine country.



Even with the exceptional opening during the pandemic, a University of Linz survey showed that only 15 per cent of consumers would use the day to buy goods.

READ ALSO: Why is Friday December 8th a public holiday in Austria?

If you ask any Austrian or review poll findings regarding Sunday closures, you'll likely encounter similar justifications: "Sundays are reserved for family time," "It's a day for culture, nature, and relaxation," and "Workers deserve their well-earned Sunday rest." Some may even suggest you "plan better for shopping."

Remarkably, this subject is one of the rare areas where most political parties, including the socialists in Vienna, the Church, workers' unions, and a significant portion of the population, agree.