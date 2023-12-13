The German words and phrases you need to know to survive the holidays

Advertisement

Christmas and New Year's can be a wonderful time of year. But it's also a bit (or very) stressful. And if you're spending it as a foreigner in Austria, you might feel a bit overwhelmed at times.

So here are some festive phrases to familarize yourself with, so you can feel a bit more relaxed over Christmas and in the days leading up to the New Year.

Greetings at Christmas

Let's start with the basics. Merry Christmas is Fröhliche Weihnachten or Frohe Weihnachten. But here are a few more greetings you could use:

Besinnliche Feiertage: have a peaceful/reflective holiday time

Frohes Fest: happy holidays

Schöne Festtage: have a lovely festive time

Erholsame Feiertage: have a relaxing/rejuvenating festive time.