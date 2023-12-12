REVEALED: Austrians are the 'happiest citizens in Europe'

Advertisement

In 2022, Austrians emerged as the most content citizens among the EU countries, according to a Eurostat survey on life satisfaction.

Austrians rated their quality of life at an average of 7.9 points on a scale from zero (very dissatisfied) to ten (very satisfied). Poland and Romania closely followed with 7.7 points each, while Bulgaria scored the lowest with an average of 5.6 points, just behind Germany at 6.5 points.

The news comes months after Vienna maintained its status as the 'World's Most Liveable City' in The Economist's Global Liveability Index. The Eurostat study also reveals that out of all the German-speaking nations, Austria is by far the happiest, with neighbouring Germany sliding in the rankings.

The study highlighted that nations previously associated with lower incomes, such as Romania and Poland, reported some of the highest satisfaction levels. This underscores the complex relationship between subjective well-being and economic prosperity. However, individuals from higher-income households generally expressed higher satisfaction than those from lower-income households.

Advertisement

Across most participating countries, younger individuals (aged 16 to 29) reported higher life satisfaction compared to older people (over 65). Additionally, the study noted that education level also influenced personal satisfaction, with individuals holding higher levels of education consistently rating themselves as more satisfied than those with lower levels of education.

According to the study, in Austria, as well as in Malta, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, and Luxembourg, people residing in rural areas expressed slightly higher levels of satisfaction than those living in urban areas.