Vienna tops ranking of world’s most liveable cities – again

Coming ahead in a top five that also included Copenhagen, Melbourne, Sydney, and Vancouver – Vienna scored first place in the EIU’s Global Liveability Index due to strong public safety, high-quality infrastructure, and excellent education and cultural opportunities.

Vienna had perfect scores in the EIU index in four out of its five main indicators – stability, infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

The report noted this was due to Vienna’s low level of petty and violent crime, the availability of over-the-counter drugs, as well as the availability of both public and private options for healthcare and education. For infrastructure, the EIU rated Vienna as having a high-quality road network, public transport, good regional and international links, and good-quality housing.

The only category where Vienna didn’t get a perfect score was culture and environment. The EIU wrote that Vienna had a low level of corruption, censorship, and social or religious restrictions. At the same time, sports, culture, and food and drink received high ratings. The Austrian capital was docked some points here for having only a “tolerable” temperature or humidity and for lacking major sporting events.

Report authors note that Vienna’s absence from the top spot in 2020 and 2021 mostly had to do with the pandemic-related restrictions authorities put in place. With those now lifted, its place at number one is looking more like a return to normal.

Only one other city in the German-speaking world came in the top ten, with Zurich taking sixth place. Berlin and Frankfurt take a joint 17th place, while Paris comes in 24th. London came in 46th and New York 69th.