German word of the day: Die Besinnlichkeit

Advertisement

Why do I need to know this word?

This German word describes the warm and lovely feeling you get over the holidays - at least in ideal circumstances.

What does it mean?

“Besinnlichkeit” is a state of peaceful tranquillity, serenity, and equilibrium, but also refers to contemplation and reflectiveness.

In Austria and Germany, this word is usually associated with Christmas and defines the Christmas spirit. It describes the sensation of calmness and relaxation that is physically soothing.

Basically, “Besinnlichkeit” embodies the harmonic feeling you have on and around Christmas day, when all the stress and hardships are forgotten and all that matters is enjoying yourself and being with your loved ones.

How does “Besinnlichkeit” characterize Christmas?

It not only refers to the Christmas day itself but also to everything leading up to it: the shimmer of candles from the advent wreath, the smell of cookies, mulled wine and roasted almonds, the wrapping of presents, the joyful anticipation, and the warm feeling you get when your family and friends.

Advertisement

Examples

“Die Weihnachtszeit ist eine besinnliche Zeit.”

“Christmas time is a peaceful tranquil time.”

“Das Wort ‘Besinnlichkeit’ verkörpert wirklich die wahrhafte Bedeutung von Weihnachten.”

“The word ‘Besinnlichkeit’ really embodies the true meaning of Christmas.”