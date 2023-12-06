German phrase of the day: Wer rastet, der rostet
Used primarily to encourage movement, whether it be mental or physical, this old German adage has a charming ring with a motivational charge.
“He who rests, rusts” is the direct English translation of this common German saying.
This phrase was popularized in the mid-19th century and warns of consequences of staying still for too long.
If you stop anything for too long, whether it be physical activity, learning a new language, or keeping up with a hobby, you may suffer the results of staying inactive. Much like metal that rusts after neglect, your body and mind may decay and rust if you don’t keep active.
Staying in regular movement, no matter how slow and steady that movement may be, is vital to staying fit. Regular movement and exercise not only help muscles to stay strong but also alleviate stress, improve memory, help fight anxiety and depression, and lead to better sleep.
This phrase is also the title of a track by Heidi Kabel, a popular German actress and musician from Hamburg. The lyrics of her song hail the benefits of keeping the momentum and rhythm up in life, even in old age.
The chorus sings:
Wer rastet, der rostet, ein Sprichwort besagt/ A proverb says that if you rest, you rust
Wer rastet, der rostet, drum wird nichts vertagt/ Who rests, rusts, so nothing will be postponed
Wer rastet, der rostet, ich halte mich fit/ If you rest, you rust, so I keep fit
Wer rastet, der rostet, "Macht mit!"/ If you rest, you rust, so take part!
