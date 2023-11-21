The new train routes connecting Austria to parts of Europe in 2024

Advertisement

Beginning in December, a number of new international routes and night trains make rail travel across the Continent a more enticing prospect.

Deutsche Bahn (DB) ICE trains have commenced a new daily route between Berlin and Vienna, via Nuremberg. This will later extend to Hamburg sometime in 2024, connecting Vienna directly with one of Europe’s biggest ports.

DB and Austrian rail operation ÖBB (Österreichische Bundesbahnen) have also paired up to introduce another daily ICE between Berlin and Innsbruck, travelling via Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

More night trains will also begin to run between Vienna and Berlin, leading on to Paris and Brussels. Starting December 10th, they’ll run Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This service will then run daily from the start of 2024. You’ll also be able to reach Warsaw from Vienna, via an extension of ÖBB’s ‘Nightjet’ services, as this new timetable commences.

Many of these new services will use the next generation of Nightjet trains, built by Siemens Mobility, as part of a massive €6.1 billion investment for ÖBB. They constitute just a fraction of 330 new trains, delivering 20 percent more passenger capacity.

The Austrian rail operator has become the largest provider of night train services throughout Europe, thanks to its central base of operations within Europe, and DB’s withdrawal from the sleeper train market over the last decade. Nightjets now link Austria with Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Croatia.

Meanwhile, Czech rail operator České dráhy is introducing a number of new daily services between Ostrava and the Austrian capital, as well as between Prague and Vienna on the Silva Nortica route. These services start up January 1st.

