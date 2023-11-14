Everything you need to know about Austria's new 'ultra modern' night trains

Advertisement

The 33 new Nightjet trains will be brought in gradually starting from the launch of the new train timetable on December 10th.

The trains will initially operate on routes connecting Vienna and Innsbruck to Hamburg and back. They will then expand to other services, such as Vienna to Genoa or Brussels.

As The Local has been reporting, Austria has been spearheading the night train comeback in Europe.

The flagship train was launched on Monday in Vienna's main station, with a presentation on platform 5. Visitors were able to explore the train's interior and ask questions.

It marked the start of a two-day tour of the new Nightjet model throughout Austria.

ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä praised the advantages of the new night train, which brings with it a "leap in comfort".

The train operator has ploughed €720 million into the new models.

“We are investing because there is a large demand and night trains - like the entire rail company - represent climate protection in action,” added Matthä.

ÖBB regional manager Marcus Ender said: “With the new generation Nightjet we are consistently expanding our night train business. The ultra-modern trains bring significantly more comfort and privacy for climate-friendly overnight travel."

Voralberg politician Daniel Zadra, of the Greens, said: “For those of us from Vorarlberg, the night train connection to the federal capital has always been an extremely important matter.

"I am all the more pleased that the ultra-modern, flexible and very, very comfortable Nightjet will now operate on the Bregenz-Vienna route from the first half of 2024. After Hamburg, Bregenz is the second destination that the Nightjet will travel to - this fact alone shows that persistent work for the interests of Vorarlberg travellers is worthwhile. The new trains actually take the quality of travel on night trains to a completely new level."

A look inside a couchette cabin in the new Nightjet. Photo: ÖBB/Harald Eisenberger

What can you expect from the new Nightjet?

According to ÖBB, there are several 'comfort categories' in the new generation of night trains. These include:

Sleeping carriage comfort plus (Schlafwagen comfort plus)

- Spacious compartment with its own private sanitary area (toilet and separate shower)

- 2 bunk beds (can be booked as a compartment for 1 or 2 people)

- Comfortable seating offering space for relaxed working, reading or eating during the trip

Comfort sleeping carriage (Schlafwagen comfort)

- All compartments have their own private sanitary area (toilet and shower facility)

- 2 bunk beds

- Comfortable seating

Mini cabin

- New innovative sleeping capsules in couchette cars for solo travellers

- Adjacent lockers for shoes and carry-on luggage

- Sliding folding table for breakfast with integrated mirror

- Reading lamp, storage options, magazine compartment, and coat hook

The 'sleeping car comfort plus' in the new Nightjet train. Photo: ÖBB/Harald Eisenberger

Couchette comfort (Liegewagen comfort)

- Optimised 4-person compartments for families and group travellers

- Fixed beds without a folding mechanism to increase sleeping comfort

- More space and privacy

Barrier-free comfort compartment (Abteil barrierefrei comfort)

- Modern barrier-free compartment for up to 2 wheelchair users and 2 accompanying people

- Barrier-free toilet next door

- Carriage with low-floor entry

Seat car comfort (Sitzwagen comfort)

- Double bucket seats with folding armrests and full-length headrest for more privacy

- Storage options, reading lights, and charging on the seats

- Luggage security

What about prices?

ÖBB says tickets prices should be in line with other NightJet services.

For those who want to travel economically, you can reserve a seat in the seated carriage.

In the mid-price segment, you can choose from the new mini cabins for solo travellers and the 4-person couchette compartments for families and group travellers.

For more sleeping comfort and extra space, there are other options in higher price categories.

ÖBB says you'll know if you're booking the newest Nightjets because you'll see the above “comfort” options when purchasing tickets.

Tickets for the Paris to Vienna night train on an ÖBB Nightjet typically start at around €29. Tickets start at around €50 for a bed in a shared couchette cabin.